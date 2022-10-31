Yesterday Sen. Ted Cruz, fresh off of triggering the panel and audience at “The View,” tweeted a very short message:

That of course caught the attention of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who then turned it in a direction that is in no way unpredictable:

The IRS literally apologized in 2017 for unfairly targeting conservative groups, but do go on.

Trending

Cruz responded this way:

“Defund the police!”

“Yay!”

“Defund the IRS!”

“NOT SO FAST, NAZI!”

