Yesterday Sen. Ted Cruz, fresh off of triggering the panel and audience at “The View,” tweeted a very short message:

Abolish the IRS! — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 30, 2022

That of course caught the attention of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who then turned it in a direction that is in no way unpredictable:

Notice how Republicans are frothing at the mouth to abolish the few enforcement mechanisms that target large-scale tax evasion and neo-Nazi groups. In one of his earlier acts, Trump also defunded operations countering right-wing violent extremist groups. Tells you a lot! https://t.co/BhR8BvMicV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 31, 2022

The IRS literally apologized in 2017 for unfairly targeting conservative groups, but do go on.

Actually, there are plenty of us that would abolish most three-lettered government agencies, not just the IRS. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) October 31, 2022

It is the job of the IRS to target tax evaders. It is not the job of the IRS to target any specific groups. Thank you for finally being honest enough to admit, in public, that they are. https://t.co/Vq9OlnE2SJ — PatriotArcher (@Patriot_Archer) October 31, 2022

Might wanna see a doctor because literally everyone can see you pulled a muscle with that stretch — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 31, 2022

Cruz responded this way:

1/x Yeah, it’s about Nazis…. Hey @aoc why do you embrace the anti-Semites in the Squad? Why did you kill the House resolution condemning anti-Semitism? Why did you never denounce Klan-celebrating Dem Governor Ralph Northam? https://t.co/BjJFQ0qgA3 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 31, 2022

2/x And @aoc why do you want to abolish ICE? Why do you want to abolish the police? Americans understand: Leftists support 87k new IRS agents bc they want power over YOU. Leftists oppose the police & ICE bc they side with criminals & illegal aliens over YOU. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 31, 2022

“Defund the police!”

“Yay!”

“Defund the IRS!”

“NOT SO FAST, NAZI!”

