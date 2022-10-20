Last week, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez found herself in a position she never thought she’d be in: the object of scorn by progressives. Her own supporters were angry with her!

AOC got WRECKED. This is one of the most relentless verbal beatdowns you’ll see. 👀pic.twitter.com/zDtTCSdv8z — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 13, 2022

Boy, you really hated to see it. Tough crowd, huh, AOC?

Anyway, something similar happened to her last night, only this time, she was prepared.

Watch:

AOC dances to protesters chanting “AOC has got to go” at an event in her district tonight How absolutely humiliating. Watch. pic.twitter.com/Ap8sFJJei2 — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) October 20, 2022

Sweet moves, AOC.

AOC’s hecklers just wanted to date her. — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) October 20, 2022

Yeah, no. Definitely not. Don’t be surprised if that’s what she ends up telling them, though. Anything to avoid taking any accountability for the fact that she’s a fraud and, ultimately, just a troll in designer disguise.

Her dancing and sarcasm shows how much she oozes with compassion for her constituents. Zero 💩 given — Nzinga Harris (@nzinga_h) October 20, 2022

It’s immaturity — Dante Carnevale (@DanteMCarnevale) October 20, 2022

It’s very much the sort of thing we’d expect from any member of the Squad. They’re all garbage people and hypocrites and pompous a-holes who, in their heart of hearts, have absolutely zero respect for their constituents. It’s nice to see their constituents starting to wake up to it and respond in kind.

Reminds me of the town hall videos when Obamacare was being debated. Many seated in congress were on video basically telling their constituents, “Yeah, I don’t work for you, and I don’t care what you think.” — The LFB (@The_LFB) October 20, 2022

Isn’t she supposed to be working for the people who are protesting her as well as those who aren’t? — Patriot Jim (@jgill61) October 20, 2022

She deserves this. She's done nothing for her constituents. It's been about the show, her brand. — Shawn (@Hodgiethemoose) October 20, 2022

Great way to validate the concerns of her constituents. Sad thing is there are so many others that will vote for her blindly without any regard for how poorly she’s performed. — John P (@jpellster) October 20, 2022

You can't get much more smug and arrogant than AOC in this instance. She's totally out of touch with her constituents and doesn't give a damn about their needs and concerns. …and she's a horrible dancer. https://t.co/ZN6OKrgZ9E — Will 🇺🇸 🍢 (@NoLeftTurns) October 20, 2022

Any good leader would be thoughtful when handling constituents who are upset with their leadership. Not this woman. Watch as AOC sits, legs spread wide open, mocking her constituents by dancing and sticking out her tongue as they tell her they want her out of office. Gross. https://t.co/6rKyTjj7f2 — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) October 20, 2022

I wonder of @AOC realizes, or cares that she has become the thing she claims she ran for Congress to expose/change. https://t.co/CzptR1xa3Q — WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) October 20, 2022

You want to see how arrogant and out of touch @AOC is? Well…here you go. She has become the devil she once hated. https://t.co/7YkpTHkL4Y — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 20, 2022

