Last week, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez found herself in a position she never thought she’d be in: the object of scorn by progressives. Her own supporters were angry with her!

Boy, you really hated to see it. Tough crowd, huh, AOC?

Anyway, something similar happened to her last night, only this time, she was prepared.

Sweet moves, AOC.

Yeah, no. Definitely not. Don’t be surprised if that’s what she ends up telling them, though. Anything to avoid taking any accountability for the fact that she’s a fraud and, ultimately, just a troll in designer disguise.

It’s very much the sort of thing we’d expect from any member of the Squad. They’re all garbage people and hypocrites and pompous a-holes who, in their heart of hearts, have absolutely zero respect for their constituents. It’s nice to see their constituents starting to wake up to it and respond in kind.

