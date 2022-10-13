AOC was confronted at her own event by one of her own supporters about HER support for the war in Ukraine which could ultimately lead to nuclear war. Honestly, what we notice about this video is not only how awkward and uncomfortable she get when people aren’t just showering her with adoration, but with how empty the venue is. You’d think the Democrat’s ‘Socialist Darling’ would be able to really pack ’em in, yeah?

Not so much.

Watch this:

AOC got WRECKED. This is one of the most relentless verbal beatdowns you’ll see. 👀pic.twitter.com/zDtTCSdv8z — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 13, 2022

Ok, you know AOC had to feel this one. Wow.

That was beautiful — 🇺🇸QueenOfTheCastle🇵🇱 (@KattyB70) October 13, 2022

It really, really was.

Lol, AOC can’t even fill a college classroom — Lowertaxeswork (@Lowertaxeswork1) October 13, 2022

RIGHT?! That was our thought as well. Where are all her adoring psychotic, lemming-like followers?

This is the real American spirit. Been waiting a long time to see it light up. — Handful (@Handful1111) October 13, 2022

It does seem like far too many Americans have gotten comfy doing nothing while the country and the world burns. Hey, as long as they keep sending those government checks and Netflix has good movies to watch, right?

pic.twitter.com/auc4n3CsRm — voy a votar por republicanos (@Lisa_from_SoCal) October 13, 2022

Heh.

Her response was ‘you’re being rude’. AOC is not a serious person. Time to drag her out. — Patty Girl MAGA REPUBLICAN 🇺🇸☘️ (@PerspicaciousXY) October 13, 2022

She thought he was being rude.

HA HA HA HA

No, Sandy, he was being honest. Getting snide with a supporter as an elected official though? THAT is rude.

Straight from the dude’s Twitter account:

My friend @Noggatone and I confronted Congresswoman @AOC on her support for Nuclear War and Ukrainian Nazis. I call her out for being a coward in the face of the party that will push us all into Nuclear war right now. Will she stand up like @TulsiGabbard and fight for peace? pic.twitter.com/aQiQvQSWIN — Jose Vega (@JosBtrigga) October 13, 2022

Oh, and if people think they were ‘plants’?

Nope.

For those who think I’m playing up “believing In her.” Here’s an email I wrote to her in 2018 while my apartment was in literal shambles https://t.co/KXMvbDinZE pic.twitter.com/HbKr04Zq9s — Jose Vega (@JosBtrigga) October 13, 2022

Maybe Sandy should spend a little more time listening to her supporters and a little less time calling them rude.

AOC SHOULD REPLY

"YOU GUYS ALL WANT TO DATE ME….THAT IT " — ROSS DECARLO (@RossDecarlo) October 13, 2022

Guess we should just be glad she did not go this route.

***

Related:

Are you HIGH’?! Chris Hayes claiming he’s confident Republicans will ‘sabotage’ Biden’s economy if they win in November does NOT go well

‘Absolute SCUMBAG’: Glenn Greenwald ENDS ‘neoliberal elite’ Alexander Vindman for calling Michael Tracey a ‘Russian agent’

Sharyl Attkisson exposes more ‘stunning govt. propaganda campaigns and false info’ tied to Hillary Clinton in DAMNING thread

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!