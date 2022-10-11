It’s been some time since we last wrote about Sharyl Attkisson but every time we do write about something from her, it’s absolutely a must-read. Ok, so everything we write is a must-read in this editor’s humble opinion but we digress.

Her thread from this morning exposed even more ‘stunning govt. propaganda and false info’ and of course, it’s tied to Hillary Clinton.

We know, you’re as shocked as we are.

1-Exposure of stunning govt. propaganda campaigns and false info.:

Hillary Clinton campaign mgr. who helped spread one of the most impactful disinformation campaigns in US history also involved in federally-backed censorship machine to go after Trump & his supporters in 2020. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) October 11, 2022

All roads seem to lead to Hillary.

2-Robby Mook co-founded Defending Digital Democracy Project at Harvard, which took part in private Election Integrity Partnership founded "in consultation" with federal govts' Homeland Security. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) October 11, 2022

Hrm.

Keep going.

3-Mook's project was a top "tipster" about "misinformation" that needed to be censored on social media, along with the Democratic National Committee, to the "Election Integrity Project" team backed by Homeland Security. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) October 11, 2022

So Mook’s project was about censoring someone on social media.

Alrighty then.

Election Integrity Project sounds a lot like ‘fortifying an election’.

Ahem.

4-Mook was also an integral player in the false Russia collusion narrative and the disproven election claim that Trump had a secret communications channel with Russia's Putin routed through Moscow-based Alfa Bank. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) October 11, 2022

Well of course he was.

It’s all connected.

5-Mook, Hillary's campaign mgr., testified in a recent criminal trial that Hillary Clinton approved taking the false claim about Trump and the Russian bank to the press. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) October 11, 2022

We thought Mook’s name was familiar.

THAT’S right.

6-Here's Hillary Clinton's tweet of the false and damaging info against Trump, which many in the media picked up as if true.https://t.co/LyumDFp6I4 — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) October 11, 2022

And it’s still up, you guys.

7-Mook testified he got the false dirt against Trump from a Perkins Coie law partner, Mark Elias, who was working for Clinton campaign. Perkins Coie had hired the controversial firm Fusion GPS to do oppo research against Trump for Clinton. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) October 11, 2022

Elias, Mook, Clinton …

But you know, orange man bad.

8-Fusion GPS was, incredibly, a major source of info that the FBI used in investigating Trump for supposed Russia collusion, which came up as a dead end after Trump was smeared by the FBI and in the press for 2 yrs. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) October 11, 2022

This. ^

9-Harvard promoted Mook to senior fellow of its Belfer last summer. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) October 11, 2022

All sorts of gimmies and goodies for these folks … but not a lot of justice for Trump or anyone else for that matter.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

***

Related:

Point and laugh with us at the Lefties melting DOWN over Tulsi Gabbard leaving the Democratic Party (here are the most PATHETIC)

‘Utter fraud’: Noah Smith claiming BLM DIDN’T burn the country in 2020 and the Right just made that narrative up does NOT go well

DRAAAG him! Tina Ramirez comes out SWINGING after Target toothbrush loser David Leavitt threatened her with CPS over a tweet

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!