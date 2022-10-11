As Twitchy readers know, Target toothbrush loser David Leavitt went after mom and Virginian Republican candidate, Tina Ramirez, for daring to tweet that she will teach her child about real American history. Apparently, David was so upset with her being unwilling to instill hatred for America in her daughter that he decided to call Child Protective Services on her … and he asked his 300k followers to do the same.

No really.

He went so far as to tweet about how tied up the phone lines were while he sat on a line meant for reporting ACTUAL child abuse.

Yeah, he sucks.

Tina was not in the least bit intimidated or silenced:

There are no words for how appalling David Leavitt is in general …

They’re willing to do so much more than even that – and they think they’re the good guys.

Scary stuff.

Trending

It really does seem like the Left has zero interest in or use for parents – remember when Biden’s DOJ called them domestic terrorists? Good times.

Yeah, David Leavitt is still a garbage, dumpster fire, a-hole of a human being.

And it was smart of Tina to remind everyone WHY Youngkin won. Parents. The more the Left tries to shut down parents’ rights the more they’ll pay the price at the ballot box. We saw it in Virginia and we’ll likely see it in many other places next month.

In the meantime, Tina has plenty of other options:

Just sayin’.

Yeah, it’s him.

It’s the only way anyone pays attention to him.

Sick ain’t it?

Yes, it is illegal to do this in Virginia.

Very telling.

Oh, and an update from Tina this morning:

Let’s hope we hear an ‘update’ from David as well.

And not a good one.

***

Related:

BOMBSHELL thread reveals Raphael Warnock’s church pays $1000s monthly for his home while ‘evicting the poor from theirs’

‘By, and for the powerful ELITE’: Tulsi Gabbard TORCHES Democrats in announcement about leaving the party and DAMN (watch)

‘You DRUNK?’ RedSteeze makes Politico’s VP of MarCom look like a TOOL in vicious back and forth over Jennifer-Ruth Green story

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abuseCPSDavid LeavittharassmentTina RamireztwitterVirginia