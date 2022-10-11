As Twitchy readers know, Target toothbrush loser David Leavitt went after mom and Virginian Republican candidate, Tina Ramirez, for daring to tweet that she will teach her child about real American history. Apparently, David was so upset with her being unwilling to instill hatred for America in her daughter that he decided to call Child Protective Services on her … and he asked his 300k followers to do the same.

No really.

He went so far as to tweet about how tied up the phone lines were while he sat on a line meant for reporting ACTUAL child abuse.

Yeah, he sucks.

Tina was not in the least bit intimidated or silenced:

Tonight, @David_Leavitt called Child Protective Services to report “child abuse” because I teach my daughter about Christopher Columbus and real American history. As a single mother, I am my daughter’s only support. This is appalling for a number of reasons. 1/4 https://t.co/fKHy7NhGC3 — Tina Ramirez (@TinaRamirezVA) October 11, 2022

There are no words for how appalling David Leavitt is in general …

Radical leftist @David_Leavitt didn’t just call CPS to level accusations against me. He waited an hour on hold, tying up the lines of our CPS professionals trying to help Virginia’s children. The radical left is willing to put our children at risk to cancel conservatives. 2/4 — Tina Ramirez (@TinaRamirezVA) October 11, 2022

They’re willing to do so much more than even that – and they think they’re the good guys.

Scary stuff.

It’s no surprise that a member of the radical left is willing to go so far as to call CPS on a single mother – simply because they want to erase history. The radical left doesn’t want parents making decisions for their own families. 3/4 — Tina Ramirez (@TinaRamirezVA) October 11, 2022

It really does seem like the Left has zero interest in or use for parents – remember when Biden’s DOJ called them domestic terrorists? Good times.

This goes back to what Virginians fought for in 2021 when they elected @GlennYoungkin: parent’s rights. The radical left is willing to sit on hold with CPS for a full hour to level accusations of child abuse – all because we don’t agree with their out-of-touch worldview. 4/4 — Tina Ramirez (@TinaRamirezVA) October 11, 2022

Yeah, David Leavitt is still a garbage, dumpster fire, a-hole of a human being.

And it was smart of Tina to remind everyone WHY Youngkin won. Parents. The more the Left tries to shut down parents’ rights the more they’ll pay the price at the ballot box. We saw it in Virginia and we’ll likely see it in many other places next month.

In the meantime, Tina has plenty of other options:

This is going to be an amazing lawsuit! — Steve (@SNitzsche7) October 11, 2022

It is also illegal to make false reports of child abuse, to counsel others to make false reports of child abuse and a waste of police resources. It is also defamatory – screen-shot it all and sue his bitch-ass into oblivion! — Philip ‘Mark’ Marchand (@PhilMarchand88) October 11, 2022

Sue him. Defamation and slander. — DARTHMAGA🍊 (@OhmyGaltx2) October 11, 2022

Just sayin’.

Yeah, it’s him.

This is despicable & I’m somehow completely unsurprised he would stoop to this level. It’s just how he conducts himself. Evil! — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) October 11, 2022

It’s the only way anyone pays attention to him.

Sick ain’t it?

Isn’t this a crime in VA? It’s like making a false 911 call or Swatting. Report him to the state police and AG’s office. Get him arrested. If he doesn’t face consequences he will do it again. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 11, 2022

Yes, it is illegal to do this in Virginia.

"YOU'RE A TERRIBLE PERSON!" – Guy taking up time and resources that *should* be devoted to child abuse victims 🙄 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) October 11, 2022

🔥🔥🔥 Girl, drag him. The baseless attacks are disgusting and over what? Columbus Day? My god these leftist are crazy. While you are doing real good for people of all races all over the world he is busy harassing women on and offline, which is pretty telling. — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) October 11, 2022

Very telling.

Oh, and an update from Tina this morning:

I spoke with AG @JasonMiyaresVA’s office this morning about being falsely reported to CPS. He stands behind parent’s rights & I’m confident that the AG will fight for individual parent’s decisions to raise their kids & guard against efforts to weaponize our schools and CPS. 1/2 https://t.co/U4mM4QXXWx — Tina Ramirez (@TinaRamirezVA) October 11, 2022

On a personal note, Abigail and I are doing great and we appreciate all the support as the left countinues to bully our family. The real tragedy in all of this is the time wasted by @David_Leavitt, which consumed valuable CPS resources, putting children in harm’s way. 2/2 — Tina Ramirez (@TinaRamirezVA) October 11, 2022

Let’s hope we hear an ‘update’ from David as well.

And not a good one.

