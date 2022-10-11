Sorry, Democrats, it’s not her, it’s you.

Tulsi Gabbard has officially left the Democratic Party – she’s put out a video and a thread on social media explaining why and MAN, she really let them have it. When you look at the Democratic Party like this, it’s bizarre that anyone anywhere could support them.

Watch (and read):

I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are… pic.twitter.com/oAuTnxZldf — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 11, 2022

…hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 11, 2022

Tulsi is spot on. Democrats have really and truly turned into the villains of each and every sci-fi dystopian ‘movie’ ever made. Forced vaccinations, social credit scores (we see you, PayPal), arresting people based on their faith and beliefs, holding Americans without charges for months on end?

Terrifying stuff.

All while they call the rest of us traitors and insurrectionists and fascists.

It’s bizarre.

I believe in a government that is of, by, and for the people. Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite. I’m calling on my fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats to join me…. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 11, 2022

It has become the Pelosi Party in the worst way possible.

…in leaving the Democratic Party. If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 11, 2022

#WalkAway.

What took you so long? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 11, 2022

Fair question.

I applaud and thank you. I also sincerely hope that you have reconsidered your previous stance on Second Amendment infringements. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) October 11, 2022

It’s about time, girl! We all knew this was coming since 2020! WELCOME 🤗 — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) October 11, 2022

"I'm calling on my fellow common sense, independent-minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party" I'm 'bout 4 years ahead of you, Tulsi — Clifton Duncan (She/Her) (@cliftonaduncan) October 11, 2022

Love this! The Democratic Party is no longer a place for free thinkers of any stripe. — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) October 11, 2022

Incredible to see posts throwing shade on Tulsi and the very reasons for #walkingaway from the #DemocraticParty. Tulsi hit every point 100% spot on, yet, Democrats acknowledge her examples of tyranny by embracing them and rejecting her. — Kurt Schemers 🇺🇸 (@KurtSchemers) October 11, 2022

We’re not holding our breath (and honestly expect many on the Left to trash, smear, and attack her for this) but it would be pretty amazing if she did actually inspire people to make a change.

Again, not holding our breath.

