Sorry, Democrats, it’s not her, it’s you.

Tulsi Gabbard has officially left the Democratic Party – she’s put out a video and a thread on social media explaining why and MAN, she really let them have it. When you look at the Democratic Party like this, it’s bizarre that anyone anywhere could support them.

Watch (and read):

Tulsi is spot on. Democrats have really and truly turned into the villains of each and every sci-fi dystopian ‘movie’ ever made. Forced vaccinations, social credit scores (we see you, PayPal), arresting people based on their faith and beliefs, holding Americans without charges for months on end?

Terrifying stuff.

All while they call the rest of us traitors and insurrectionists and fascists.

It’s bizarre.

Trending

It has become the Pelosi Party in the worst way possible.

#WalkAway.

Fair question.

We’re not holding our breath (and honestly expect many on the Left to trash, smear, and attack her for this) but it would be pretty amazing if she did actually inspire people to make a change.

Again, not holding our breath.

***

Related:

‘Haven’t they suffered ENOUGH?!’ Randi Weingarten gets all big and BAD with Putin explaining WHY she’s in Ukraine and LOL (watch)

PayPal stock plummets after they ‘accidentally’ threaten to FINE people $2500 for wrong-think … and there is MUCH rejoicing

‘You DRUNK?’ RedSteeze makes Politico’s VP of MarCom look like a TOOL in vicious back and forth over Jennifer-Ruth Green story

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Democratic partyTulsi Gabbard