As Twitchy readers know, Randi Weingarten jumped on her union-issued broom and flew over to Ukraine. Ok, so it wasn’t a broom, but she did make the trip over to the country which seemed really weird to like, well, everyone.

Why the heck would she go over? Photo-op with Zelensky? Vanity Fair?

Randi was good enough to explain what she’s doing there PLUS get all big and bad with Putin (we’re sure he’s really concerned about this broad).

Watch:

Ukrainians are heaving sighs of relief knowing Randi is there.

Totally.

You know, pretty sure most people here in America would be AOK if they wanted to keep Randi over there. No big loss.

Right?

Leave them alone, Randi. They’re having a hard enough time as it is.

Because she knows people really really really really really dislike her.

Accurate.

We made a similar expression.

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

Disband them like YESTERDAY.

Yup.

Nope … not until the kids start paying dues.

But she’s there to stop Putin!

***

