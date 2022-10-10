As Twitchy readers know, Randi Weingarten jumped on her union-issued broom and flew over to Ukraine. Ok, so it wasn’t a broom, but she did make the trip over to the country which seemed really weird to like, well, everyone.

Why the heck would she go over? Photo-op with Zelensky? Vanity Fair?

Randi was good enough to explain what she’s doing there PLUS get all big and bad with Putin (we’re sure he’s really concerned about this broad).

Watch:

AFT President @rweingarten is in Ukraine today at the invitation of the Ukrainian teachers union. This is part of the continued work our union has done to support Ukrainian teachers and students during this war. pic.twitter.com/vZpzeAS1iL — AFT (@AFTunion) October 10, 2022

Ukrainians are heaving sighs of relief knowing Randi is there.

Totally.

You know, pretty sure most people here in America would be AOK if they wanted to keep Randi over there. No big loss.

My gosh screwing up public education in America wasn’t enough now she’s off to do it to Ukraine. Haven’t they suffered enough? https://t.co/5I4eKLy0Wg — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 10, 2022

Right?

Leave them alone, Randi. They’re having a hard enough time as it is.

Ukrainian reading and math scores drop 40% https://t.co/L4jobNMRrN — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 10, 2022

Why are the comments always shut off for anything that Randi is in? https://t.co/DajvsNW6Ht — Baron von Steuben 🇺🇸 (@steuben_baron) October 10, 2022

Because she knows people really really really really really dislike her.

Accurate.

We made a similar expression.

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

Literally cares more about politicizing another countries war than the children here they should represent. Disband this organization. https://t.co/KYNfQsx3hc — Joshua (@j_w_84) October 10, 2022

Disband them like YESTERDAY.

Yup.

Do these clowns ever do anything to actually help kids? https://t.co/lal8CysUBZ — Dr. Alice Truth (@AliceWatch) October 10, 2022

Nope … not until the kids start paying dues.

Dear #Ukraine, Sorry some our worst are using this tragedy to bolster their mage. Randi Weingarten is our national embarrassment. Hurting kids to support socialists is her legacy. But you can keep her if you really want her.#UkraineRussianWar https://t.co/zjAOhHNiki — Biden Dark Ages (@BidenDarkAges) October 10, 2022

In the teachers union tradition, the Russia-Ukraine War is a pilgrimage holiday. https://t.co/iLpuk1CxOS — max (@MaxNordau) October 10, 2022

We now have an explanation as to why she’s in Ukraine https://t.co/wRR9ER4xma — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) October 10, 2022

One of the two worst people in the country (along with Tony Fauci) remains thirsty for attention. Call me crazy, but that hardly appears to be the front line of a war zone. https://t.co/lerM5iY9Jk — Marquette_g (@Marquette_g) October 10, 2022

But she’s there to stop Putin!

***

***

