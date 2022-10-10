American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten might have gone out of her way to academically damage an entire generation of students during the pandemic (and insane and anti-science Dem/union shutdowns and other mandates), but at least she’s concerned with the mess at the border. No, not the U.S./Mexico border, but rather Ukraine and Russia:

You know Weingarten knows that’ll be a popular tweet because the replies are turned off.

Is Weingarten going to try and unionize the teachers in Ukraine or something? Perhaps she wasn’t content with harming students just in the U.S. and wants to kick it international?

“Having solved all other problems…”

Amazing, isn’t it?

That would be funny if it weren’t so entirely believable.

