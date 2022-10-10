American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten might have gone out of her way to academically damage an entire generation of students during the pandemic (and insane and anti-science Dem/union shutdowns and other mandates), but at least she’s concerned with the mess at the border. No, not the U.S./Mexico border, but rather Ukraine and Russia:

Woke up this am to reports of disgusting Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Lviv & other cities.Heading to the border now to assess the situation. This Russian attempt to frighten civilians & the effect on children (who are learning online today) is why this 🇺🇦 trip is so important https://t.co/dUVOxsdwRQ — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) October 10, 2022

You know Weingarten knows that’ll be a popular tweet because the replies are turned off.

Wait. Why is the head of a teachers' union going to Ukraine? https://t.co/VPhfUHEieE — Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) October 10, 2022

Is Weingarten going to try and unionize the teachers in Ukraine or something? Perhaps she wasn’t content with harming students just in the U.S. and wants to kick it international?

WTF are you doing in Ukraine when our kids can’t read or do math at grade level over here? https://t.co/GhUxBvCA1P — Nurse Patriot (@LABeachGal1) October 10, 2022

“Having solved all other problems…”

Perhaps you should take a trip to the south side of Chicago first.@rweingarten https://t.co/0MO7mTbc8M — SoCalSurf🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@Sbr2003) October 10, 2022

If this doesn't clinch in your mind how unserious Democrats are about…well, everything… I don't know what to tell you anymore. https://t.co/VPhfUHEieE — Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) October 10, 2022

Amazing, isn’t it?

What is she gonna do, demand in-person war be suspended until everybody is masked and vaxxed https://t.co/v84uzQq8Ao — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 10, 2022

That would be funny if it weren’t so entirely believable.

