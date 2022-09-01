The results are in, and the proof is irrefutable: school closures in the name of protecting children (and teachers) inflicted serious and long-term damage on countless kids.

Reading scores saw their largest decrease in 30 years, while math scores declined for the first time in the govt's history of testing 9-year-olds — showing the sheer magnitude of the pandemic's effects on America's schoolkids. https://t.co/jTsBKISquE — The Associated Press (@AP) September 1, 2022

It’s clear that the people who fought so hard to keep schools shut down were on the wrong side of history (and we’re not being snarky when we say that). But far too many of them will never, ever admit that they got it wrong. In fact, if they acknowledge what was done to children at all, it will only be to pat themselves on the back for doing such an awesome job. That’s what Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is doing today. And it’s what AFT President Randi Weingarten is doing today:

Thankfully after two years of disruption from a pandemic that killed more than 1 mil Americans, schools are already working on helping kids recover and thrive. This is a year to accelerate learning by rebuilding relationships, focusing on the basics https://t.co/FuqozCPONK — Randi Weingarten ☮️🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@rweingarten) September 1, 2022

Wow. Just … wow.

the school closer closed her replies https://t.co/WadSJs3wvN — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) September 1, 2022

It’s no surprise that Weingarten would limit who can reply to her tweets. It’s not difficult to imagine the kinds of replies she’d be getting otherwise. The woman arguably did more than any single other person to keep schools shut down and keep kids from in-person learning.

the arsonist enters the chat https://t.co/n7h6HGBhiM — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) September 1, 2022

**when the unabomber gives a pep talk at the post office** https://t.co/zngY8dco3L — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 1, 2022

Too bad for Weingarten that there’s no way for her to block quote-retweets. It’s a damn shame.

Weingarten destroyed a generation of children. https://t.co/mqpZJtToZU — Man Nordau (@MaxNordau) September 1, 2022

You built that, Randi Weingarten. You made that happen.

Watch me gaslight and pretend I had nothing to do with keeping schools shut up to the point I have trashed the CDC reputation for years. https://t.co/sTdYkRJiLZ — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) September 1, 2022

Biden's CDC director allowed Randi Weingarten influence CDC policy that advised keeping schools closed and kids masked. She was at the WH two days ago. She's counting on voters forgetting this in 3 months. https://t.co/0eM2BwikCd — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 1, 2022

We won’t forget.

⛽️💡 I’m not sure what reality @rweingarten is living in but there’s no way she actually thinks people are believing this nonsense. Randi has overplayed her hand and is trying to backtrack. This is insane! Families have been paying attention and we have the receipts! https://t.co/taXD5toNUe — Walter T. Blanks Jr.👑 (@ChozenOne14) September 1, 2022

These aren’t things you can “recover” from in one year. She knows that. This will take years of intervention and likely still won’t completely solve the issue. Randi attempts to try and salvage her reputation by pretending this is an easy fix. It’s not. https://t.co/VotdONQLBY — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) September 1, 2022

Do not forget it was @rweingarten and her acolytes like @KarlaforFlorida who fought, sued, protested, infiltrated the CDC to keep kids out of school and muzzled. Never forget. — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) September 1, 2022

This lady is directly responsible for the destruction of the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of students across the country. What an unbelievably tone deaf tweet. https://t.co/kZFBrKJBwS — Meara (@MillennialOther) September 1, 2022

***

***

