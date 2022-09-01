In case you haven’t been paying any attention over the past two and a half years or so, the kids are not all right.

And now it’s official:

Children have lost time they’re never going to get back. Ever. And for what? So teachers’ unions could flex their muscles. So Democrats could paint Donald Trump and Republicans as stone-cold killers.

Trending

It’s absolutely devastating. And it didn’t have to be this way.

Back when all this started, we really didn’t know what we were dealing with. It wasn’t clear how COVID worked, why it affected different people differently, seemingly with no rhyme or reason. And it wasn’t clear what sort of impact it could have on children’s health.

But as time went on, patterns began to emerge, and it became clear that — with some exceptions, of course — children in general were actually the demographic least likely to suffer severe or long-term illness from COVID. As soon as we figured that out, schools should have thrown their doors back open. In-person speech therapy and physical therapy and occupational therapy for children should have resumed. But that’s not what happened. At least not in Democrat-run states. And that’s largely due to the fact that so many Democratic leaders — and their many media apologists — actively refused to learn from mistakes and admit that they’d been wrong.

Dr. Pradheep Shanker, like many of us, has been an outspoken advocate of in-person learning and has warned repeatedly that school closures would do untold damage to a whole generation of kids. He came to that conclusion after looking at the science — the actual science — and the data and concluding, correctly, that the risks inherent in keeping children out of school overwhelmingly outweighed the benefits.

Dr. Anthony Fauci infamously changed his mind with regard to COVID safety protocol. But rather than admitting to making errors, he lied and gaslit. And that’s the big different between a doctor like Fauci and a doctor like Dr. Shanker. Dr. Shanker is not only capable of admitting that he’d changed his mind, but he also understands how important it is to be able to make such an admission. Fauci was unwilling to put his pride aside, and countless children suffered as a result.

The “smartest people in the room” aren’t the ones who tell you they’re the smartest people in the room. They’re the ones who are actually smart enough to admit to their mistakes and learn from them.

***

Related:

Dr. Pradheep Shanker thinks he’s found pretty convincing evidence that Joe Biden is just ‘playing politics with masks’ [photo]

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: childrenCOVIDCOVID19Dr. Pradheep Shankerkidsmath scoresPandemicreading scores