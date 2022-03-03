The U.S. Capitol dropped the mask requirement just prior to Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address this past Tuesday. Though Jen Psaki repeatedly denied that the decision to drop the mandate had anything whatsoever to do with the timing of the speech, skeptics out there nonetheless wondered if ditching masks was nothing more than a calculated political move.

Those skeptics may be onto something. Twitchy regular Dr. Pradheep Shanker noticed something recently that lends a lot of support to the theory that this mask mandate business is nothing more than a political game for Democratic Party:

This is Biden…yesterday. The day after the State of the Union. Tell me again he isn't playing politics with masks?https://t.co/8PDvfNLGn1 pic.twitter.com/50FvKTjOCc — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 3, 2022

Check out the photo gallery from Joe Biden’s post-SOTU visit to the University of Wisconsin-Superior, where he spoke to the Yellow Union. You’ll notice that not only Biden is masked, but the group of people seated more than six feet behind him is fully masked as well. Even though they weren’t saying anything. Even though Joe Biden took off his own mask to speak.

To be fair, he was speaking on campus at a college with a mask requirement. Then again, as always, most speakers removed their masks when they got to the podium. — Tax Bastard (@TheTaxBastard) March 3, 2022

*lectern — I'm a Lectern (@NotPodium) March 3, 2022

If the campus has a mask requirement, then shouldn’t Joe Biden have led by example and kept his mask on for his speech? After all, Biden supported guidances that suggested kids don’t really need to be able to see people’s faces when those people are speaking. And if kids don’t need to see an unmasked face, adults definitely don’t need to and Biden can keep his mask on. Maybe forever, if he’s a true Covid Destroyer.

