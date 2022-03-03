Diana Zicklin Berrent is a self-proclaimed “Warrior Princess. Covid Disrupter.”

And she no doubt got where she is today by being stunning and brave like this:

Indoors in a public place?

Wear a mask.

Ignore the guidance.

It's the right thing to do. pic.twitter.com/N2IjpC9EYH — Diana Zicklin Berrent (@dianaberrent) March 2, 2022

Follow the science! Ignore the guidance! Slow down, Diana. You might confuse some people.

Oh look….."The Science" is wrong now!

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/kk7jC04oDW — Allen Ray (@2CynicAl65) March 3, 2022

Follow the science until you don’t want to. https://t.co/TDmcrB34mc — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) March 3, 2022

Ignore the guidance is the new follow the science https://t.co/JJRkTYIvVj — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) March 3, 2022

"Trust the science™!" "NO WAIT…NOT THAT SCIENCE!" Definitely not a cult, you guys. https://t.co/w1nMM74HB8 — Free Ross Woodworking (@FreeRossWoodWrk) March 3, 2022

Hey, man, if they want to be a cult, that’s fine with us. They just need to go off and be a cult on their own time and let everyone else get on with their life in both indoor and outdoor spaces.

There clearly are people who want to mask forever.🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/7SZMFIrE9m — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) March 3, 2022

And they’re free to do so. But we’ll take a pass, thanks.

We’re fine with compromising and ignoring Diana Zicklin Berrent’s guidance. That way everybody gets something they want out of it.

Ignore the Covid-disrupting warrior princesses.

Interacting with fellow human beings?

Wear a mask, or don't. You decide.

Ignore the Karens.

It's the right thing to do. https://t.co/RZQNwozjVm — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) March 3, 2022

