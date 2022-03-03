Diana Zicklin Berrent is a self-proclaimed “Warrior Princess. Covid Disrupter.”
And she no doubt got where she is today by being stunning and brave like this:
Indoors in a public place?
Wear a mask.
Ignore the guidance.
It's the right thing to do. pic.twitter.com/N2IjpC9EYH
— Diana Zicklin Berrent (@dianaberrent) March 2, 2022
Follow the science! Ignore the guidance! Slow down, Diana. You might confuse some people.
Science! https://t.co/1KX17o1cKx
— Robby Soave (@robbysoave) March 3, 2022
Oh look….."The Science" is wrong now!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/kk7jC04oDW
— Allen Ray (@2CynicAl65) March 3, 2022
Follow the science until you don’t want to. https://t.co/TDmcrB34mc
— Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) March 3, 2022
"Ignore the science!" https://t.co/bQMKaE0Y5h
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 3, 2022
Ignore the guidance is the new follow the science https://t.co/JJRkTYIvVj
— Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) March 3, 2022
"Trust the science™!"
"NO WAIT…NOT THAT SCIENCE!"
Definitely not a cult, you guys. https://t.co/w1nMM74HB8
— Free Ross Woodworking (@FreeRossWoodWrk) March 3, 2022
Hey, man, if they want to be a cult, that’s fine with us. They just need to go off and be a cult on their own time and let everyone else get on with their life in both indoor and outdoor spaces.
Bitter clingers https://t.co/TRcSHT8AM6
— Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) March 3, 2022
There clearly are people who want to mask forever.🤦🏻♀️ https://t.co/7SZMFIrE9m
— George Wept (@GeorgeWept) March 3, 2022
And they’re free to do so. But we’ll take a pass, thanks.
— FSakes (@FSakes1000) March 3, 2022
We’re fine with compromising and ignoring Diana Zicklin Berrent’s guidance. That way everybody gets something they want out of it.
Ignore the Covid-disrupting warrior princesses.
Interacting with fellow human beings?
Wear a mask, or don't. You decide.
Ignore the Karens.
It's the right thing to do. https://t.co/RZQNwozjVm
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) March 3, 2022