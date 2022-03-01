Yesterday, Jen Psaki denied that the sudden reversal of masking policy at the U.S. Capitol just in time for the State of the Union Address had anything to do with the State of the Union Address.

Today, she doubled down:

Trending

That’s her story, and she’s sticking to it!

Even if no one serious believes her for a second.

This is purely about optics and nothing else. Though, in fairness, it’s hard to blame Psaki et al. Democrats need all the help they can get.

***

Related:

Jen Psaki explains to Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino that policies encouraging energy independence wouldn’t address issues like high gas prices

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CDCJen Psakimask mandatemasksscienceState of the UnionState of the Union addressU.S. capitolWashington D.C.

Recommended Twitchy Video