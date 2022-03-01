Yesterday, Jen Psaki denied that the sudden reversal of masking policy at the U.S. Capitol just in time for the State of the Union Address had anything to do with the State of the Union Address.

Psaki says that the last minute change of congressional mask rules "had nothing to do around the timing of the State of the Union" address. pic.twitter.com/1J19i6ZfJH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 28, 2022

Today, she doubled down:

Psaki once again defends the *very convenient* change to masking rules just before Biden's State of the Union address. pic.twitter.com/qznAalN7y8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 1, 2022

That’s her story, and she’s sticking to it!

Even if no one serious believes her for a second.

This is purely about optics and nothing else. Though, in fairness, it’s hard to blame Psaki et al. Democrats need all the help they can get.

I’m guessing the polling data shows the optics are better if no mask are worn. Polls are the only science liberals know. — Gordon Muckenfuss (@gmuck) March 1, 2022

Nice try Jen. We all know the truth. — Debra Hunter (@Untired2017) March 1, 2022

***

