Over the weekend, the U.S. Capitol physician, who a couple of weeks ago said masks would be required at President Biden’s State of the Union address, did a one-eighty and is now saying masks won’t be required for those attending the SOTU speech. The White House has followed that up by announcing an end to mask mandates, and several blue states are also doing away with mandates in schools (in a couple weeks). All this took place a day or two ahead of Biden’s speech to Congress tomorrow.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the incredible coincidence in timing today, and you won’t be surprised by what happened next:
Psaki says that the last minute change of congressional mask rules "had nothing to do around the timing of the State of the Union" address. pic.twitter.com/1J19i6ZfJH
LOL. And she expects everybody to believe that?
Sure, Jen!
I’m sure the visual reminder of Biden’s COVID failures would not align with the “victory” lap democrats intend to take tomorrow night. https://t.co/zizdnGP2Mu
Hahahahahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha. suuuuure it doesn’t. https://t.co/F0Cxq50Zzm
Riiiiiiiiiiight… https://t.co/Vwiy5AG4hl pic.twitter.com/iV3Y8C19df
These people don't care about misinformation. They just want to be the only ones using it. https://t.co/63osWkhVaD
The “fact-checkers” will likely just take Psaki’s word for it.
https://t.co/OFhvtIDkSF pic.twitter.com/1YTHMiYCNK
Biden’s speech tomorrow night is likely to set a new gaslighting record and somebody obviously figured having everybody masked up wouldn’t go well with the coming spiking of the ball over ending the pandemic.
