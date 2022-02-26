White House press secretary explained at the press briefing on Friday that the reason why the Biden administration has not yet ordered sanctions on Russia’s energy sector is because “sanctions are designed to hurt Russia’s economy, not our economy”:

And she argued higher energy prices would just enrich Vladimir Putin:

Weird. They never made this argument when arguing for sanctions on Venezuela or Iran:

And if team Biden is so worried about gas prices, why don’t they do more to, you know, allow for oil and gas drilling in America?

Anyway, the gas — and Russia’s lifeline — continues to flow:

