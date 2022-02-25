State Department spokesman Ned Price held a briefing today, and he got peppered with questions about what sanctions the Biden administration has put in place (and which haven’t):

Perhaps another reason the sanctions won’t mean much is that the U.S. apparently still intends to work with Putin in “areas of key interest”:

“Climate envoy” John Kerry will be thrilled.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki about it at today’s briefing, and the usual spin ensued:

The Biden White House just won’t let their precious “Iran deal” or climate change initiatives be held hostage to Putin’s aggression.

According to the New York Times, this administration also trusted China and that ended in embarrassment (again).

Tags: Jen PsakiJoe BidenJohn KerryRussiaUkraineVladimir Putin

