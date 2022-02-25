State Department spokesman Ned Price held a briefing today, and he got peppered with questions about what sanctions the Biden administration has put in place (and which haven’t):

Ned Price is getting grilled by reporters about why none of America's sanctions on Russia mean very much. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 25, 2022

The reporter pointed out that nothing is really banned except for maybe licensing for artwork. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 25, 2022

Perhaps another reason the sanctions won’t mean much is that the U.S. apparently still intends to work with Putin in “areas of key interest”:

Just Now: State Department spokesperson pledges US will continue to work with Russia in areas of key interest (presumably the Iran nuclear deal and Kerry's climate change comments, among them). Then says Russia is a pariah. Stunning. — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) February 25, 2022

“Climate envoy” John Kerry will be thrilled.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki about it at today’s briefing, and the usual spin ensued:

DOOCY TIME: "The State Department just said about the U.S. & Russia that there are still some areas in which the fulfillment of our national security priorities & imperatives require us to engage and co-exist. How is it that we are still engaging & co-existing w/the Russians?" pic.twitter.com/zwrn3H59BB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 25, 2022

Doocy (after Psaki cited needing Russia to get a new Iran deal): "So…that we can understand…that means…you guys will sit here & sanction Vladimir Putin and then send diplomats to go sit on the same side of the table…to hash out the Iran deal? Is that what's happening?" pic.twitter.com/5hBqO6ETCo — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 25, 2022

The Biden White House just won’t let their precious “Iran deal” or climate change initiatives be held hostage to Putin’s aggression.

This is embarrassing. Simply embarrassing. https://t.co/1jvJ8x2RTl — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 25, 2022

It is disgusting, immoral and strategically stupid what the Biden admin has announced here. With Putin’s Russia there are no more areas of cooperation – zero! It has become a pariah state and it has to be treated like one. #PariahPutin #IsolateRussia https://t.co/teKdqB9maK — Saba Farzan (@SabaFarzan) February 25, 2022

Biden already forgot that there’s a war in Ukraine so it make sense that Kerry is taking advantage of that. https://t.co/mZ5pi3QeHS — Kaitain 🇺🇸 (@Kaitain_US) February 25, 2022

Biden needs Russian help to commit national suicide. https://t.co/o7IjSSsoXf — Republican Jew – Lumber King (@EzraDrissman) February 25, 2022

These mfers want so badly to give Iran nukes that they'll sacrifice Ukrainians to do so. https://t.co/kzAf5cwUSc — Magills (@magills_) February 25, 2022

Why the hell is the Biden admin talking today about trusting Russia on an Iran nuclear deal. Are these people that dumb? https://t.co/np9C7HkTb4 — Gary (@garyalan82) February 25, 2022

According to the New York Times, this administration also trusted China and that ended in embarrassment (again).

Recommended Twitchy Video