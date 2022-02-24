Former Secretary of State and current Climate Envoy John Kerry said in BBC interview that he’s really concerned about the carbon footprint of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and he hopes it doesn’t distract the world from focusing on climate change (bonus: stick around for the part where Kerry thinks Vladimir Putin is concerned about warming temperatures that will make large parts of Russia habitable in the coming decades):

Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on BBC Arabic: The Ukraine Crisis Could Distract the World from the Climate Crisis While Having Massive Emissions Consequences #RussiaUkraineConflict #UkraineRussie #UkraineRussiaCrisis #ClimateCrisis @JohnKerry @ClimateEnvoy pic.twitter.com/nsOC1iZeGm — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) February 24, 2022

Hopefully, Russia is using low-emission tanks and munitions:

Kerry pretty much: "Obviously, the carbon footprint of the Russian invasion is the worst part." https://t.co/7BAhs1C6JD — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) February 24, 2022

No wonder Russia felt it could just take over if this is what America’s top diplomats are really worried about:

""I hope President Putin will help us with respect to what we need to do to stay on track with the climate." https://t.co/5zSNMQCdRN — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) February 24, 2022

We live in the dumbest timeline, continued:

How is this real https://t.co/rV4avCDszf — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) February 24, 2022

And the part where Kerry thinks Russia wants to keep a huge chunk of the country frozen is just beyond parody:

Yes, I'm sure Putin wants to keep his nation under a layer of ice. That's his big concern. Yup. https://t.co/IKfq8qlMht — 𝔍𝔞𝔪𝔢𝔰 𝔚𝔥𝔦𝔱𝔢 (@HwsEleutheroi) February 24, 2022

Elections. Have. Consequences:

These people are profoundly unserious and need to be driven from office. https://t.co/MuNwpMIqL9 — Eric H. (@ericinva) February 24, 2022

Over to you, Congress:

