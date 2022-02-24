Former Secretary of State and current Climate Envoy John Kerry said in BBC interview that he’s really concerned about the carbon footprint of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and he hopes it doesn’t distract the world from focusing on climate change (bonus: stick around for the part where Kerry thinks Vladimir Putin is concerned about warming temperatures that will make large parts of Russia habitable in the coming decades):

Hopefully, Russia is using low-emission tanks and munitions:

No wonder Russia felt it could just take over if this is what America’s top diplomats are really worried about:

Trending

We live in the dumbest timeline, continued:

And the part where Kerry thinks Russia wants to keep a huge chunk of the country frozen is just beyond parody:

Elections. Have. Consequences:

Over to you, Congress:

***

John Kerry

