Gosh, Democrats, crazy white liberal women, and Never Trumpers … way to go with Biden.

You all couldn’t have picked worse IF YOU TRIED. After hearing Biden himself admit sanctions don’t really do anything when it comes to stopping Putin (especially since they’re not doing anything to sanction ENERGY, you know, Russia’s biggest ticket item), to see this in the New York Times?

Ouch.

China screwed Biden over?

NO WAY.

Communists are usually so dependable and trustworthy and stuff.

The U.S. met with China over three months to present intelligence showing Russia’s troop buildup near Ukraine and to urge Beijing to help avert war, U.S. officials said. Chinese officials rebuffed the U.S. and shared the information with Moscow.https://t.co/Ngbuu9P3n1 — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 25, 2022

FFS, Joe.

From The New York Times:

Over three months, senior Biden administration officials held half a dozen urgent meetings with top Chinese officials in which the Americans presented intelligence showing Russia’s troop buildup around Ukraine and beseeched the Chinese to tell Russia not to invade, according to U.S. officials. Each time, the Chinese officials, including the foreign minister and the ambassador to the United States, rebuffed the Americans, saying they did not think an invasion was in the works. After one diplomatic exchange in December, U.S. officials got intelligence showing Beijing had shared the information with Moscow, telling the Russians that the United States was trying to sow discord — and that China would not try to impede Russian plans and actions, the officials said. The previously unreported talks between American and Chinese officials show how the Biden administration tried to use intelligence findings and diplomacy to persuade a superpower it views as a growing adversary to stop the invasion of Ukraine, and how that nation, led by President Xi Jinping, persistently sided with Russia even as the evidence of Moscow’s plans for a military offensive grew over the winter.

Communist China sided with Communist Russia.

Color us SHOCKED.

What utter schmucks rule us — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) February 25, 2022

It's a miracle if anyone can change a lightbulb in this White House. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) February 25, 2022

We have the biggest bumbling idiots running this country I've ever seen. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 25, 2022

I coach football and never found it a good idea to discuss my game plan with the opponent… — MrNoahTall (@MrNoahTall) February 25, 2022

Seems like sort of a given, right?

I'm gonna go out on a limb here and say WTF? Did we discuss our strategies with Armenia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijani? Maybe Iran? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 25, 2022

Chinese officials rebuffed the U.S. and shared the information with Moscow. —Simple plan:

China gives Russia A pass on Ukraine

and

Russia gives China a pass on Taiwan. The threat that a nation will ‘appear’

‘hostile and aggressive’

on the world stage is not a deterrent. — Chris Denhart (@ChrizDDv3) February 25, 2022

#BidenIsALaughingstock Another failure and more scorn for Biden post Afghanistan disaster. #UkraineUnderAttack — TXCobrak (@TXCobrak) February 25, 2022

That worked great. Our state department is a collection of abject morons. — 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@tomburkart) February 25, 2022

Oatmeal brain got played again. — Relax people (@Justwork73) February 25, 2022

But no mean tweets.

Does anyone in this administration even know that Russia and China have ALREADY formed an alliance? — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) February 25, 2022

Biggest idiots in the history of the world running our country now… — Jimbobob Fulham (@fulham_jim) February 25, 2022

And considering the other idiots who have ‘run’ this country?

That’s really saying something.

"China was a bad dude…" pic.twitter.com/sjDBDW9SUV — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) February 25, 2022

Another feather in Biden's cap. — Grack Spudger (@GSpudger) February 25, 2022

Yeah, he’s really battin’ 100.

***

