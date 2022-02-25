Gosh, Democrats, crazy white liberal women, and Never Trumpers … way to go with Biden.

You all couldn’t have picked worse IF YOU TRIED. After hearing Biden himself admit sanctions don’t really do anything when it comes to stopping Putin (especially since they’re not doing anything to sanction ENERGY, you know, Russia’s biggest ticket item), to see this in the New York Times?

Ouch.

China screwed Biden over?

NO WAY.

Communists are usually so dependable and trustworthy and stuff.

FFS, Joe.

From The New York Times:

Over three months, senior Biden administration officials held half a dozen urgent meetings with top Chinese officials in which the Americans presented intelligence showing Russia’s troop buildup around Ukraine and beseeched the Chinese to tell Russia not to invade, according to U.S. officials.

Each time, the Chinese officials, including the foreign minister and the ambassador to the United States, rebuffed the Americans, saying they did not think an invasion was in the works. After one diplomatic exchange in December, U.S. officials got intelligence showing Beijing had shared the information with Moscow, telling the Russians that the United States was trying to sow discord — and that China would not try to impede Russian plans and actions, the officials said.

The previously unreported talks between American and Chinese officials show how the Biden administration tried to use intelligence findings and diplomacy to persuade a superpower it views as a growing adversary to stop the invasion of Ukraine, and how that nation, led by President Xi Jinping, persistently sided with Russia even as the evidence of Moscow’s plans for a military offensive grew over the winter.

Communist China sided with Communist Russia.

Color us SHOCKED.

Trending

Seems like sort of a given, right?

But no mean tweets.

And considering the other idiots who have ‘run’ this country?

That’s really saying something.

Yeah, he’s really battin’ 100.

***

Related:

BREAKING: Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson for SCOTUS

‘Are you STUPID or something?!’: The Hill calling Russia invading Ukraine a ‘defining moment’ for the Republican Party BACKFIRES

MEEP! MSNBC host claims Ukrainians need ‘knee pads’ so they can fire a gun and the Kamala Harris jokes write THEMSELVES

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenChinaPutinRussiaXi

Recommended Twitchy Video