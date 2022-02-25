Biden has selected his nominee for the Supreme Court … and as promised, he’s checking off the ‘right’ identity boxes.

Can confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson is Biden’s nominee for the Supreme Court. Story TK.

From CNN:

President Joe Biden has selected Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court, according to a source who has been notified about the decision, setting in motion a historic confirmation process for the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the nation.

Jackson, 51, currently sits on DC’s federal appellate court and had been considered the front-runner for the vacancy since Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement.

She received and accepted Biden’s offer in a call Thursday night, a source familiar with the decision told CNN.