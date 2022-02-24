You need knee pads to fire a gun? Who knew?

Keep in mind, this guy was on MSNBC so … yeah.

MSNBC guest just said Ukrainians can’t find knee pads and it’s something “you need to shoot a gun.” pic.twitter.com/t1LZrmVZBj — GrantB911 (@GrantB911) February 24, 2022

Update: The moron is @McFaul, Ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014. — GrantB911 (@GrantB911) February 24, 2022

Oh, well that reads.

Wait – if the US just bans knee pads, all guns will apparently be rendered useless? 🤪 — IronJawedAngel (@AngelJawed) February 24, 2022

He confused freedom fighters with White House interns , again — Bill Brokob (@billbrokob) February 24, 2022

Oof.

Tell me you’ve never shot a gun without telling me you’ve never shot a gun — B◎PitS◎L (@BOPitSOL) February 24, 2022

Also, please note we did NOT ourselves make any jokes about Kamala Harris and knee pads … we are only including tweets from other people making that same joke so yeah.

Heh.

Kamala must be an expert marksman. — Nuclear Herbs 🏊‍♂️🚴‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏅 (@NuclearHerbs) February 24, 2022

Can Kamala help? — Rawpimple (@Rawpimple) February 24, 2022

Evidently I have no idea how to shoot a firearm. — apaullo.eth (@apaulloeth) February 24, 2022

I blame Ukraine for that supply chain shortage of knee pads. 🤦‍♂️ — Greg Cougar Mellenlibertarian (@NonLiberalPAer) February 24, 2022

Oh FFS — Cheryl (@Cheryl4labs) February 24, 2022

We had a similar reaction.

After we stopped laughing at the Kamala Harris references.

YES, YES WE ARE IMMATURE.

But you’re reading us so that means you are too, pal.

Heh.

***

