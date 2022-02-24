There’s always a tweet.
Especially when you’re a frothy-mouthed over-hyped Twitter troll who got ‘famous’ because of your hatred for Trump. What a small-minded, simple group of mouth-breathers Angela Belcamino appeals to.
Case in point, this tweet from July of last year where she babbled about waking up without anxiety over war.
It aged great, right?
I can now wake up without anxiety that my President started a World War or embarrassed our country again… thanks Biden!
— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 3, 2021
Yeah, thanks, Biden.
Welp…this aged well.
— Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) February 24, 2022
Chef’s kiss tweet Angela.
Go make a dance video about your displeasure of what Putin is doing to help you feel better.
— The camopapa who laughs at your maskirovka (@camopapa0410) February 24, 2022
How embarrassing. I hope your grift was worth it to you. Ukraine would like a word.
— cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) February 24, 2022
— Cincy Browncoat – You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) February 24, 2022
This tweet aged like a bowl of unfinished rice at the bottom of a pile of unwashed dishes in the sink for a week.
— Sensurround's Totally Real Account 🏳️🌈 (@sound_hologram) February 24, 2022
How’s that working out for you?
— Silence and Frost (@secjr112) February 24, 2022
#worldwar3 #RussiaUkraineConflict #Putin pic.twitter.com/IuuYiGu0iw
— 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️🌈 (@CasuallyGreg) February 24, 2022
So how you feeling this morning?
— Joe, Mark Sibley has forsaken me (@LakesFirearmsTr) February 24, 2022
— PixieSS 🇺🇸☕️ 🍿🌰🏈 (@pixiejss) February 24, 2022
You probably should have deleted this tweet after Afganistan, but alas….here we are
— Atlanta Braves 2021 (@LastWordWilliam) February 24, 2022
Hello from the future 👌
— SPUTZEE (top 0.02% on Onlyfrens)🏳️⚧️ (@SputzeeD) February 24, 2022
Wakey, wakey, eggs and bakey!
— Caryn (like Karen only better) (@rezarf_nyrac) February 24, 2022
Not to worry, her new tweets are sh*t too:
Draft the unvaccinated.
— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) February 24, 2022
Hey, those horrible tweets for the grift ain’t gonna write themselves ya’ know.
***
