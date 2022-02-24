There’s always a tweet.

Especially when you’re a frothy-mouthed over-hyped Twitter troll who got ‘famous’ because of your hatred for Trump. What a small-minded, simple group of mouth-breathers Angela Belcamino appeals to.

Case in point, this tweet from July of last year where she babbled about waking up without anxiety over war.

It aged great, right?

I can now wake up without anxiety that my President started a World War or embarrassed our country again… thanks Biden! — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 3, 2021

Yeah, thanks, Biden.

Welp…this aged well. — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) February 24, 2022

Chef’s kiss tweet Angela. Go make a dance video about your displeasure of what Putin is doing to help you feel better. — The camopapa who laughs at your maskirovka (@camopapa0410) February 24, 2022

How embarrassing. I hope your grift was worth it to you. Ukraine would like a word. — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) February 24, 2022

pic.twitter.com/wic9ogC3ja — Cincy Browncoat – You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) February 24, 2022

This tweet aged like a bowl of unfinished rice at the bottom of a pile of unwashed dishes in the sink for a week. — Sensurround's Totally Real Account 🏳️‍🌈 (@sound_hologram) February 24, 2022

How’s that working out for you? — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) February 24, 2022

So how you feeling this morning? — Joe, Mark Sibley has forsaken me (@LakesFirearmsTr) February 24, 2022

You probably should have deleted this tweet after Afganistan, but alas….here we are — Atlanta Braves 2021 (@LastWordWilliam) February 24, 2022

Hello from the future 👌 — SPUTZEE (top 0.02% on Onlyfrens)🏳️‍⚧️ (@SputzeeD) February 24, 2022

Wakey, wakey, eggs and bakey! — Caryn (like Karen only better) (@rezarf_nyrac) February 24, 2022

Not to worry, her new tweets are sh*t too:

Draft the unvaccinated. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) February 24, 2022

Hey, those horrible tweets for the grift ain’t gonna write themselves ya’ know.

