There’s always a tweet.

Especially when you’re a frothy-mouthed over-hyped Twitter troll who got ‘famous’ because of your hatred for Trump. What a small-minded, simple group of mouth-breathers Angela Belcamino appeals to.

Case in point, this tweet from July of last year where she babbled about waking up without anxiety over war.

It aged great, right?

Yeah, thanks, Biden.

Trending

Not to worry, her new tweets are sh*t too:

Hey, those horrible tweets for the grift ain’t gonna write themselves ya’ know.

***

Related:

Tell us you’re a moron without actually SAYING it: Self-proclaimed ‘friend of socialist China’ applauds Putin for ‘De-Nazifying’ Ukraine

NOBODY is this stupid –> Lefty DRAGGED for nagging UNVACCINATED Ukrainians literally being BOMBED about ‘crowding together inside’

‘Chilling to the bone’: Putin’s warning to ‘those tempted to intervene’ in full-scale invasion of Ukraine better wake Biden TF up

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Angela BelcaminoBidenRussiaTrumpUkraine

Recommended Twitchy Video