If only Biden had written MORE sternly-worded letters!

Maybe another phone call or two while he’s home in Delaware for the weekend?

Putin’s warning to those tempted to intervene as he ‘announced’ war in a televised speech is scary, to say the least:

‘Russia will respond immediately and you will have consequences that you never have had before in your history.’

Doesn’t sound like something a phone call can fix, Sleepy Joe.

All we can think about is when Obama made fun of Romney for saying Russia was our greatest threat …

Starting to miss those mean tweets yet?

And it’s what happens when weak men lead powerful countries.

Weak, old, men.

Ya’ think?

***

