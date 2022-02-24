If only Biden had written MORE sternly-worded letters!

Maybe another phone call or two while he’s home in Delaware for the weekend?

Putin’s warning to those tempted to intervene as he ‘announced’ war in a televised speech is scary, to say the least:

In apparent warning to the United States and NATO, Putin says in televised speech announcing war: “A couple of words for those who would be tempted to intervene. Russia will respond immediately and you will have consequences that you never have had before in your history.” — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) February 24, 2022

‘Russia will respond immediately and you will have consequences that you never have had before in your history.’

Doesn’t sound like something a phone call can fix, Sleepy Joe.

All we can think about is when Obama made fun of Romney for saying Russia was our greatest threat …

Starting to miss those mean tweets yet?

So…sounds like he's threatening nukes. — Annyka (@AnnykaV) February 24, 2022

Didn't he say future wars will be fought with ones and zeros? I'd prepare for major cyber attacks. Power grid failures, shutting down pipelines, etc. — Stephanie JA ✝️🇺🇲 (@InWyoVeritas) February 24, 2022

This is just terrifying for the entire world. — 🍀Deb H🍀 (@deb_h7) February 24, 2022

And it’s what happens when weak men lead powerful countries.

Weak, old, men.

To my uninformed mind that sounds like a veiled threat of nuclear war. — Demagogue Warning. Save Democracy. Crush Trumpism (@DemagogueWatch) February 24, 2022

Ya’ think?

***

Related:

Check out the big BRAIN on Sandy! AOC DROPPED for trying to use NY schools while making another argument to defund the police

High or just DUMB? Ben Shapiro DROPS some history on Lefties who think bringing up Trump makes Biden suck LESS with Ukraine

Yes, the headline is REAL: WaPo’s attempt to make Biden look tough against Putin while babbling about Trump (REALLY?!) FAILS spectacularly

Recommended Twitchy Video