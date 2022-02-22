Wow.

WaPo really and truly outdid itself this time and when we say that, we’re not being complimentary. Hey, we know they write a lot of stupid stuff but this? This is impressively dumb. It’s so dumb it should end up in some museum of stupid headlines someday.

They really must think history started in 2016.

Look at this nonsense:

They just can’t quit Trump.

And pretending Putin is scared of Biden? C’mon man! We’re more likely to believe her really fought some bad guy named Cornpop than that.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Trending

There’s a reason Putin waited until Trump was out of office.

They won’t admit that but we all know.

Yeah, we giggle-snorted when we read that too.

Sniffing glue?

SOMETHING.

Almost.

They’re working on it.

Psh, Democracy is no longer dying … with headlines like this, it’s dead.

***

Related:

‘Coordinated ATTACK on our rights and freedoms’: Canadian drops the HAMMER on Trudeau in thread about leaving Canada for the US

Yeah NO: MP Ya’ara Saks doubles DOWN on her Freedom Convoy #HonkHonk Nazi claim and HOOBOY, that’s a lotta backfire

Because SCIENCE! The Atlantic’s headline pushing mask mandates only gets DUMBER when they rewrite it (screenshots)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenPutinRussiaTrumpwapo

Recommended Twitchy Video