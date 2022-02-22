Wow.

WaPo really and truly outdid itself this time and when we say that, we’re not being complimentary. Hey, we know they write a lot of stupid stuff but this? This is impressively dumb. It’s so dumb it should end up in some museum of stupid headlines someday.

They really must think history started in 2016.

Look at this nonsense:

They just can’t quit Trump.

And pretending Putin is scared of Biden? C’mon man! We’re more likely to believe her really fought some bad guy named Cornpop than that.

Putin ::invades Ukraine::

Eugene Robinson: Man, Putin probably would have invaded Ukraine if Biden weren't here! — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 22, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Actual WaPo headline: "With Biden standing firm, Putin must wonder: Where’s Trump when I need him?" Putin invaded Ukraine when Biden was veep in February 2014. They're invading again now. I don't think Biden is a deterrent. https://t.co/dHXDiOJbp0 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 22, 2022

There’s a reason Putin waited until Trump was out of office.

They won’t admit that but we all know.

"Biden standing firm" 😮😆 — Matti J J Latvala 🇫🇮🇸🇬🇮🇹🇪🇪🇨🇭🇸🇮🇦🇹 (@latvala_j) February 22, 2022

Yeah, we giggle-snorted when we read that too.

Pretty sure the WaPo "journalists" are all huffing paint. — William Hardy (@WilliamHardy61) February 22, 2022

Sniffing glue?

SOMETHING.

ROTFLMAO — DrStock56 (@drstock56) February 22, 2022

The Washington Post makes up stories almost as well as Biden. — Lucky Adams (@takegoodluck) February 22, 2022

Almost.

They’re working on it.

But Biden went toe-to-toe with Putin just like he did with Cornpop. He told us so in his campaign. — 🌵emini_monk 🇺🇸🌵 (@emini_monk) February 22, 2022

So much journalisming from the democracy-dies-in-darkness former newspaper. https://t.co/5Ug0lLXD4M — Dooitze de Jong (@dooitzeyidejong) February 22, 2022

Psh, Democracy is no longer dying … with headlines like this, it’s dead.

***

