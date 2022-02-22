Canadian exodus? Wouldn’t surprise us at all.

Especially with ol’ Justin and his communist pals turning the screws on the Canadian people.

Hey, just callin’ it like we see it.

This Canadian has seen the writing on the wall and is getting TF out of Canada – his thread is damning and heartbreaking, all at once.

A message I never thought would have to be shared. After a lifetime in Canada, in two weeks we leave to start a new life in Arizona. Why we are leaving:

(Thread) — Dee Life (@DeeRealLife) February 21, 2022

1. Our kids. None of what is happening in 🇨🇦 is normal. They are only kids for a short time, and they have had 2 years of childhood robbed from them for something they had zero risk from. They will know what freedom looks like away from indoctrinated ideologies. — Dee Life (@DeeRealLife) February 21, 2022

Being from Virginia, this editor can so relate to this tweet. Government robbing children of their childhood in order to ‘protect them’ from a virus that really doesn’t pose much of a threat to them in the first place. And with everything we know now, any government continuing to mask children is just playing politics.

2. Government. C-19 has been the smokescreen for a coordinated attack on our rights & freedoms. We are educated, hardworking, honest ppl, who are done working more than 50% of the year just to fund a govt intent on crushing you, escalated to now freezing bank accts w/o charge. — Dee Life (@DeeRealLife) February 21, 2022

Watching Trudeau especially, this certainly seems to be the case.

While many will call me a sell-out, traitor, etc. for leaving, we fought and will continue to fight. We attended countless rallies (even speaking at several). We donated thousands of dollars, hundreds of hours to pro-freedom causes, multiple calls with MP’s/MLA’s/school boards. — Dee Life (@DeeRealLife) February 21, 2022

It’s not being a sell-out to do what’s right for your own family.

My amazing wife was even a founding member a grassroots effort started by several moms to stand up for every family’s right to choose whether & when to vaccinate their children for C-19 without discrimination. This org grew to 25,000 members and has moved mountains in its impact. — Dee Life (@DeeRealLife) February 21, 2022

Parents matter.

Ask Terry McAuliffe and Virginia Democrats in general.

While we know the US is not perfect, in Arizona it’s free – No mask mandates, no vaccine passports, and no C-19 gaslighting every minute. We have been several times recently and C-19 does not exist there like 🇨🇦. It’s the “normal” kids deserve. — Dee Life (@DeeRealLife) February 21, 2022

Ding ding ding.

We will eventually win in Canada. It will take time and we will continue to do all we can to support and heal. In the near-term we have to do right by our children and their future. God bless 🙏. Love all of you patriots❤️ — Dee Life (@DeeRealLife) February 21, 2022

Just as we are eventually starting to win in Virginia, yes, we will win in Canada as well. The fight goes ON.

