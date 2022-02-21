Democrats STILL don’t get it … people just hate their fear-mongering, controlling, expensive agenda. Sorry, not sorry.

They still think the GOP won in Virginia because of racism and anti-pandemic messaging.

Hey, don’t take our word for it, listen to the guy who Twitter thinks deserves a blue-check.

They are really really really struggling with losing in Virginia.

Can you tell?

Virginians broke RECORDS with voting in 2021.

Yup.

Notice he doesn’t mention the number of African Americans or Latinos who voted for Youngkin.

There’s a reason.

Keep going.

Yes, it did.

But not for the reasons Democrats think.

Younger white voters.

Hrm.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

IT’S NOT OUR FAULT WE LOST! REEEE.

Here’s the kicker though:

GOP is racist and pro-COVID. That’s how they won.

Alrighty then.

What she said.

Seriously.

We just have to point and laugh at this … point.

***

