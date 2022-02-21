Democrats STILL don’t get it … people just hate their fear-mongering, controlling, expensive agenda. Sorry, not sorry.

They still think the GOP won in Virginia because of racism and anti-pandemic messaging.

Hey, don’t take our word for it, listen to the guy who Twitter thinks deserves a blue-check.

We (finally… VA is slow with this) have the vote history from the 2021 Virginia governor's election. We'll have lots more to share on this shortly, but I wanted to share a couple of quick numbers. — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) February 20, 2022

They are really really really struggling with losing in Virginia.

Can you tell?

McAuliffe won 14% more votes in his losing effort than Northam garnered in his comfortable win in '17. Meanwhile, Youngkin eclipsed Gillespie's vote total by 42%. So it would be hard to say that either candidate's base underperformed in turnout. The vote history supports that. — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) February 20, 2022

Virginians broke RECORDS with voting in 2021.

Yup.

African American total turnout surpassed 2017 levels by 14%. Latino turnout exceeded '17 by 18%. Meanwhile, the total turnout of white voters in VA grew by 27%. — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) February 20, 2022

Notice he doesn’t mention the number of African Americans or Latinos who voted for Youngkin.

There’s a reason.

Keep going.

This is similar to what we saw in NJ. Dem turnout (or, in this case, turnout among generally Dem constituencies) was generally decent, relative to the last gubernatorial. Yet GOP turnout skyrocketed. — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) February 20, 2022

Yes, it did.

But not for the reasons Democrats think.

Youth turnout (<30) was fairly solid. Total turnout increased by 29% over '17, resulting in the same vote share as '17 (10% of ballots cast). However, part of that youth surge was fueled by younger white voters, who increased their share of the youth vote from 77% to 80%. — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) February 20, 2022

Younger white voters.

Hrm.

A bright spot for Dems in the VA vote history: AAPI turnout increased by 37% over 2017, a larger surge than any other group, and suggesting that the 2020 AAPI turnout surge we saw nationally wasn't an isolated event. — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) February 20, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

IT’S NOT OUR FAULT WE LOST! REEEE.

Here’s the kicker though:

Again, I'll have more to share later this week, but it appears that the GOP efforts to incite their base with racist and anti-pandemic safety measure messaging proved effective in mobilizing their base to levels Dems could not match. — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) February 20, 2022

GOP is racist and pro-COVID. That’s how they won.

Alrighty then.

You sound like the idiots crying over the recall in SF. They too, are in denial about the truth. Your messaging is horrible, your rhetoric is divisive, and your policies are destructive. Americans of all colors are tired of being called a racist for calling you out for it. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) February 21, 2022

What she said.

This is a laughable conclusion that doesn’t fit with the rest of your thread. — 🇺🇸 Sean Truax 😎 (@redlegtigger) February 21, 2022

Seriously.

We just have to point and laugh at this … point.

***

