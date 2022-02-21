The biggest problem with AOC’s tweet whining about Tucker Carlson covering her on his show (although that is really annoying) is that she thinks he is being ‘allowed’ to do it which means she also thinks someone must give the press ‘permission’ to write or say what they do.

See?

And c’mon, there aren’t enough puppets and crayons on this planet for us to ‘make it make sense’ to her.

I genuinely want to know why Tucker Carlson is allowed/paid to engage in clear, targeted, libelous harassment that endangers people &drives so many violent threats that ppl have to fundraise for their own safety. Why should they have to pay for his harassment? Make it make sense — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 19, 2022

You know what this really is, AOC just wants to date Tucker.

That’s how this works, right?

It’s not within the realm of political commentary, & it’s not just me. He regularly targets people that do not have access to resources for protection. Once he gets to fantasizing about “booty calls” of women on national TV I cease to see the political value outside of incitement — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 19, 2022

Booty calls? What?

There it is.

What is wrong with this woman?

You know what, don’t answer that.

“Allowed” Amazing — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 19, 2022

Heh.

Little socialist always comes out, right?

You just want to date Tucker. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 19, 2022

tell me you don’t understand the bill of rights without telling me you don’t understand the bill of rights — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) February 19, 2022

He’s not available for dating, sorry. — Jason Roberge (@JasonRobergeVA) February 20, 2022

pic.twitter.com/q8y7zUs5VX — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) February 19, 2022

Give it a rest. All the radical left does is maliciously smear people. You literally argued that Ted Cruz wanted to kill you. Don't like it? Stop doing it yourself. — Kyle Becker 🚚🚜🐎 (@kylenabecker) February 20, 2022

Sweetheart, you're a public figure PAID with taxpayer $$. You say and do some of THE stupidest things in public…for everyone to see. You deserve to be mocked. It's not harassment. Go back to bar tending if you can't handle it — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) February 19, 2022

Why do we pay you to complain on Twitter all day? — Desi Cuellar for Congress (NY-14) (@DesiJCuellar) February 19, 2022

It might be a good idea to brush up on your understanding of the word "libelous." — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) February 19, 2022

There’s a whole lot she needs to ‘brush up’ on.

Just sayin’.

***

