The biggest problem with AOC’s tweet whining about Tucker Carlson covering her on his show (although that is really annoying) is that she thinks he is being ‘allowed’ to do it which means she also thinks someone must give the press ‘permission’ to write or say what they do.

See?

And c’mon, there aren’t enough puppets and crayons on this planet for us to ‘make it make sense’ to her.

You know what this really is, AOC just wants to date Tucker.

That’s how this works, right?

Booty calls? What?

There it is.

What is wrong with this woman?

Trending

You know what, don’t answer that.

Heh.

Little socialist always comes out, right?

There’s a whole lot she needs to ‘brush up’ on.

Just sayin’.

***

Related:

‘Maybe I can have a cookie …’ Elon Musk’s response after Elizabeth Warren screeches about his paying zero taxes is LEGEND

JUUUST when you thought she couldn’t SUCK at her job more –> Kamala Harris totally BOTCHES questions on Russia/Ukraine

Fang-Banger Eric Swalwell puts yet ANOTHER quarter in the d*ck-punching machine with nasty swipe at Ted Cruz’s wife

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCTucker Carlson

Recommended Twitchy Video