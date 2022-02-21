Boy, when Elizabeth Warren wants to tell a lie she REALLY tells a lie.

She proved that when she spent DECADES lying about her heritage to take advantage of programs meant for actual minorities …

And now she’s proving it once again by lying about Elon Musk paying no taxes:

SEN. WARREN: "You know how much [Elon Musk] paid in taxes, one of the richest people in the world? Zero! And he's not the only one. Jeff Bezos, another one of the richest people in the world, he pays less in taxes than a public school teacher or a firefighter." pic.twitter.com/8glWry5lWz — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 20, 2022

REEEEEEEEEE!

And as we rambled about up there, this is horse crap.

Case in point:

For 2021, Elon will be paying the single largest tax bill of any individual in history (over $11 billion). @elonmusk https://t.co/CUdlqh471k — Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) February 20, 2022

‘Single largest tax bill ever,’ sounds a lot different than ‘PAID ZERO IN TAXES.’

Liz.

Elon himself responded.

Will visit IRS next time I’m in DC just to say hi, since I paid the most taxes ever in history for an individual last year. Maybe I can have a cookie or something … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA.

That would be amazing.

They owe him a whole BATCH of cookies …

What I want to know is how does a politician, like @ewarren, know the personal income tax of private individuals? How does she have access to that information? Is the @IRS giving providing it so politicians can use it against political dissidents? — Todd Collins – (Anti-War) Cynical Pragmatist🏴‍☠️ (@TC1984G) February 20, 2022

It’s a narrative.

Nothing more.

RICH PEOPLE DON’T PAY THEIR FAIR SHARE IN TAXES … REEEE.

They’ve been pushing this crap for decades.

At least a tour — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) February 20, 2022

“I paid $11 billion in taxes and all I got was this lousy t shirt.” — Colin Pennington (@ColinPenningt12) February 21, 2022

THERE it is.

***

