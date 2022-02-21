Boy, when Elizabeth Warren wants to tell a lie she REALLY tells a lie.

She proved that when she spent DECADES lying about her heritage to take advantage of programs meant for actual minorities …

And now she’s proving it once again by lying about Elon Musk paying no taxes:

REEEEEEEEEE!

And as we rambled about up there, this is horse crap.

Case in point:

‘Single largest tax bill ever,’ sounds a lot different than ‘PAID ZERO IN TAXES.’

Liz.

Elon himself responded.

HA HA HA HA HA.

That would be amazing.

They owe him a whole BATCH of cookies …

It’s a narrative.

Nothing more.

RICH PEOPLE DON’T PAY THEIR FAIR SHARE IN TAXES … REEEE.

They’ve been pushing this crap for decades.

THERE it is.

***

