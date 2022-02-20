Well, well, well … ain’t he a sweetheart.

Apparently, Michael Harriot thinks skin color should matter if you do or don’t care about the national anthem. Granted, he calls himself a ‘wypipologist,’ so we’re pretty sure the only thing that really matters to him in this poll is skin color.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d be able to see Russia from our house.

Look at this hot mess:

Americans, Please help settle this argument: Do you care about the national anthem? — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) February 21, 2022

Because only white people care about the national anthem. So ORIGINAL.

It is up to you to decide what “care” means. — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) February 21, 2022

Right.

Here’s that attention you ordered, Michael.

As someone who's half white, Mexican, I'm confused on which one to vote for. These libs never think these questions through. — Evangie P. Martinez (@eplatina8) February 21, 2022

Because the Left loves grouping people into simple little buckets, they are far too lazy to worry about the individual.

Tsk tsk.

White/black has nothing to do with it — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) February 21, 2022

But if he doesn’t include race in his stupid poll he can’t claim only white people care about the national anthem.

Why does race matter ??? — P-E-Z (@pez1963) February 21, 2022

Racists really care about race.

What in the flying name of crass does color have anything to do with it? Complete bait and switch tactics there. — Jack Webb was Right-Governor of Oregon (@GMEMDBABY) February 21, 2022

Our national anthem is awesome. The only one that's more based is "La Marseillaise." https://t.co/jvPFGz6Fht — Charles Hoskinson (@cehoskinson) February 21, 2022

Found the racist ⬇️ https://t.co/oba8Lpwlfp — Ben Rondeau (@BenRondeau4) February 21, 2022

What the hell is the matter with this man? https://t.co/P4GbVdsh1d — Allen (@AllenIn2022) February 21, 2022

How long ya’ got?

Y'all know what to do. https://t.co/mIhFNx8CS4 — Hazy shade of Ordy (@ThatAmish1) February 21, 2022

Rx Tweeps, help this wypipoologist with his poll. https://t.co/70TqfCAgIG — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 21, 2022

Dumbest poll ever. What does race have to do with it other than generate an outrage? — MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) February 21, 2022

why do you care about white?

the comments are so sad

this immigrant loves this country

just look north to see what tyranny looks like — Georgia girl, super anti-racist (@myname85508373) February 21, 2022

It's amazing that everything has to be about race… I guess there's a lot of money in that — Dino1975 (@Dino11975) February 21, 2022

Ding ding ding.

What a racist poll — Zachus (@bigzachus) February 21, 2022

Yup, that really sums it up.

