Well, well, well … ain’t he a sweetheart.

Apparently, Michael Harriot thinks skin color should matter if you do or don’t care about the national anthem. Granted, he calls himself a ‘wypipologist,’ so we’re pretty sure the only thing that really matters to him in this poll is skin color.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d be able to see Russia from our house.

Look at this hot mess:

Because only white people care about the national anthem. So ORIGINAL.

Right.

Here’s that attention you ordered, Michael.

Because the Left loves grouping people into simple little buckets, they are far too lazy to worry about the individual.

Tsk tsk.

But if he doesn’t include race in his stupid poll he can’t claim only white people care about the national anthem.

Racists really care about race.

How long ya’ got?

Ding ding ding.

Yup, that really sums it up.

***

