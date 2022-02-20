Harvard’s PRIDE, David Hogg, tweeting deep thoughts in the middle of the night that are not actually his deep thoughts at all is one of the few joys of covering Twitter we have left. Forget that this is pretty weak anyway …

If there was an asteroid coming toward earth the greatest threat wouldn’t be if we could defend ourselves from it or not. In case the past 2 years haven’t made it clear- the greatest threat would being able to agree if it’s real or not. Truth has become a matter of opinion. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 20, 2022

But it sounds like it came from the movie, ‘Don’t Look Up’.

So you finally watched Don’t Look Up? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) February 20, 2022

C’mon man.

Not to mention we’ve watched the mainstream media (aka the Left) make up their truth for years and years now so please spare us this deep analogy that isn’t really yours anyway.

to continue this tortured analogy: asteroid = Chinese bioweapons labhttps://t.co/SbESe0t9dn — Leigo… imbued w/some kind of malevolent sentience (@yieldright) February 20, 2022

Ding ding ding.

Yeah? So how does it feel to be on the opposite side of truth, David? — Leo (@Leo60606878) February 20, 2022

No, idiot, the greatest problem would be trying to determine if we should destroy the global economy for the next decade to build bunkers that would save %.00000000001 of the population in the %.00000000001 chance it did hit us. Analogy better. And watch better Netflix. — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) February 20, 2022

Seriously.

Supernatural is on Netflix.

Watch that.

SOMEONE finally watched Don't Look Up on Netflix and thought they were going tweet something profound without crediting who their muse was. 🙄👌 pic.twitter.com/qbcJMg8M6q — ∴ Dienekes, Constitutional Conservative (@SpartanLineage) February 20, 2022

So ..there's this Netflix movie … — Andy Martens (@andy_hall23) February 20, 2022

You watched a Netflix movie. Bless your heart. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) February 20, 2022

David, David, David.

