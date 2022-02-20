Harvard’s PRIDE, David Hogg, tweeting deep thoughts in the middle of the night that are not actually his deep thoughts at all is one of the few joys of covering Twitter we have left. Forget that this is pretty weak anyway …

But it sounds like it came from the movie, ‘Don’t Look Up’.

C’mon man.

Not to mention we’ve watched the mainstream media (aka the Left) make up their truth for years and years now so please spare us this deep analogy that isn’t really yours anyway.

Ding ding ding.

Seriously.

Supernatural is on Netflix.

Watch that.

David, David, David.

