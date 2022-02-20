Poor George Takei.

Been a while since we last covered Sulu because most of his tweets are pretty unoriginal and not at all entertaining or edgy so they rarely even cross our radar. This one, however, finally made it through, and the hilarious part is George thinks HE’S not brainwashed.

Sad, ain’t it?

Brainwashed people always think everyone *else* has been brainwashed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 20, 2022

The irony and stuff.

Not a great tweet, George.

Just have Brad follow you around the house with this in hand. That way you can look at yourself when you start saying silly stuff. pic.twitter.com/0rySFojtAd — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 20, 2022

No. Brainwashed people want big government everything. So they vote for big government democrats https://t.co/YynkdSEIs4 — Chris Guzman (@TaotaoSalupa) February 20, 2022

Keeps things simple, ya’ know?

All of that thinking for yourself can be exhausting. #OhMy

Just as you have been instructed to think. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) February 20, 2022

Perfect explanation of liberalism — Mostly peaceful HONK (@C0nservatlve) February 20, 2022

Starting with yourself. — Heather Goodwin (@illdoyournails) February 20, 2022

Progressivism explained in one sentence… — BadgerJer (@BadgerJer) February 20, 2022

You looked in the mirror I see. Good job the road to recovery is admitting you have a problem. 👏🏼 — Proud Texan 🇺🇸 (@BaldoGranados) February 20, 2022

I applaud you for taking that first important step of admitting and recognizing your problem! 👏👏👏 — Paul Smith (@PaulSmithATD) February 20, 2022

Huzzah, George!

LOL

***

