As we watch Justin Trudeau show us what a REAL authoritarian looks like, David Frum was quick to tell the Canadian government to really hammer on the protesters and make them understand true protests like the Freedom Convoy should not be tolerated.

In fact, Dave wants to make sure protesters are only allowed to be in a certain area to protest … which sort of defeats the whole purpose of protesting but hey, what do we know.

Canadian governments need to communicate: no more blockades, no more industrial sabotage – not of pipelines, not of railways, not of highways, not of bridges, not of city downtowns. There's a plaza in front of city hall for a reason: got a protest? bring your placards there. https://t.co/AK5OA7J7Rr — David Frum (@davidfrum) February 18, 2022

Surely, Dave was this direct when BLM and Antifa were shutting down roads and bridges, setting fires to buildings, looting, and killing innocent people over the summer of 2020, right? Welp, he may have been but we sure as Hell can’t find any tweets like this one condemning those riots and telling them to riot in certain areas.

Oh, sorry.

Protests.

How about “no more mask and vaxx mandates”? It’s pretty straightforward, easy to do, and also backed by the science. — American Snarker (@americansnarker) February 18, 2022

Right? That’s all Justin had to do.

Oof.

We’ll protest how we want, when we want, with whom we want. Just like BLM, Antifa and the asst. commies you love. — Cowboy BopDoWop (@SpikeSpeagell) February 18, 2022

There it is.

For the uninformed: The radical Left are the only ones who are violently destroying property and attacking people with axes. The truckers are not. — BongBong (@BongBong) February 18, 2022

Imagine saying this about protests in the past. Million man march? I'm sorry, you're going to have to divide into smaller groups, to avoid disrupting traffic flow. This is all about the cause being protested, not the form of protest. https://t.co/XYZejvQSOE — Mr Crumbsworth (@MrCrumbsbody) February 18, 2022

How you grow a Dictatorship Regime. https://t.co/TFHGmnSn0M — Chris 🇨🇦🇨🇭🇬🇧 (@bearbear281) February 18, 2022

Did you miss the 50 church burnings Trudeau found understandable? https://t.co/ekNMbxPSh8 — Rex Glacer (@rexglacer) February 18, 2022

C’mon man, THAT was different.

Or something.

David always seems to be on the wrong side of history.

