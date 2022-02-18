So if states set the curriculum they want teachers to teach, some teachers are quitting?

Ok, bye?

LOL

WATCH: @NBCNewsNow reports on how some teachers are thinking of quitting due to states restricting what they can and cannot teach. https://t.co/ZGNhAN6w20 — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 18, 2022

From NBC News:

An Indiana school counselor is receiving criticism online after he sent out a memo to parents allowing them to opt their child out of Black History Month lessons. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports on how some teachers are thinking of quitting due to states restricting what they can and cannot teach.

You guys have to watch this, some of these teachers have been doing unthinkable, horrible crap in classrooms to teach students about ‘racism’. One teacher had students draw people of color PICKING COTTON … can’t even make this crap up.

Why do they think these teachers leaving would be a bad thing?

States have always restricted what they can and cannot teach. Run along, then. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 18, 2022

Imagine taxpayers showing interest in what students are being taught. — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) February 18, 2022

Good. They never should have been teachers in the first place. — IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🇨🇦🚚🚚 (@shoveitjack) February 18, 2022

Please take the Che poster with you when you leave. — Cranky "Plant Based Centered Life" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) February 18, 2022

Heh.

Hate to break it to them, but their job is to teach according to the directions of their employer. Just like all the rest of us working stiffs who do what the boss says. How arrogant to think they can freelance based on their own ideological predilections. — JimBobLAX (@JimBobLAX) February 18, 2022

That's a feature not a bug — Mostly peaceful HONK (@C0nservatlve) February 18, 2022

Sorry, teachers, but that’s the truth.

***

Related:

‘STOP trying to make Red COVID happen … it’s NOT happening!’ Blue-check virologist drags NYT for pathetically pushing ‘Red Covid’

EVIL: CDC quietly lowers standards for speech in early development to avoid admitting DAMAGE lockdowns and masks have done to children

Womp-WOMP! Lefties attempt at trending #ImWithHillary after Hilldawg’s terrible, horrible, no-good, VERY BAD week HIJACKED by the Right

Recommended Twitchy Video