So if states set the curriculum they want teachers to teach, some teachers are quitting?

Ok, bye?

LOL

From NBC News:

An Indiana school counselor is receiving criticism online after he sent out a memo to parents allowing them to opt their child out of Black History Month lessons. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports on how some teachers are thinking of quitting due to states restricting what they can and cannot teach.

You guys have to watch this, some of these teachers have been doing unthinkable, horrible crap in classrooms to teach students about ‘racism’. One teacher had students draw people of color PICKING COTTON … can’t even make this crap up.

Why do they think these teachers leaving would be a bad thing?

Heh.

Sorry, teachers, but that’s the truth.

