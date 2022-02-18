Every day on Twitter, it feels more and more like the 2016 election … which is good for the Right, and terrible for the Left.

Oh, and it’s extra good for Twitchy editors because the main reason it FEELS like 2016 is the herpes of politics herself, Hillary Clinton, is all over social media. Granted, it’s because Durham has accused her of spying on Trump (and her claiming it’s Republican trolls and Fox News doing all of this to her) but still.

Good times.

For example, this morning #ImWithHillary was trending on Twitter.

If you support Hillary Clinton, let the pundits and trolls of Fox News know any say #ImWithHillary and let’s get this trending. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) February 18, 2022

Because the pundits and ‘trolls of Fox News’ made Hillary spy on Trump?

Weird.

And just like they did in 2016 (over and over again), conservatives took the tag OVER.

#ImWithHillary For Jail! Who will say the same? — Ginger’s Page 📕🖊 (@GingersPage) February 18, 2022

If you want to see the dumbest, most insecure and brain dead individuals on Twitter, click this hashtag … #ImWithHillary — UNKNOWN (@LocalToxicBoy) February 18, 2022

Obama’s FBI helped Hillary spy on President Trump and pushed hoax Russian collusion narrative to cover it up #ImWithHillary pic.twitter.com/GuV3trGYnu — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) February 18, 2022

Since all that matters these days is the court of public opinion & not due process or actual jury verdicts.#HillaryForPrison is trending ahead of #ImWithHillary so in a democracy I guess that means we should #LOCKHERUP — Irene Armendariz-Jackson For Congress (@ArmendarizDis16) February 18, 2022

Hey, that seems legit.

I don't understand the #ImWithHillary people. Do they honestly think she's innocent or do they know she's not & just don't care? #HillaryForPrison #ArrestHillary #Espionage — Claire Balan (@CBalan010611) February 18, 2022

And now, #HillaryForPrison is trending, ROFL:

LOL – "I'm with her" is the #2 trend And we're gaining steam with #HillaryForPrison at #5. Let's Go !!! — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 18, 2022

Told ya’.

Hillary Clinton is a domestic spy. #HillaryForPrison — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) February 18, 2022

#HillaryForPrison has been the mood since 2012 and it still is today ten years later. Let’s make it a reality. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) February 18, 2022

#HillaryForPrison Because cell block C needs a new president after the shanking that occurred during chow time last night. — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) February 18, 2022

She might not like Orange Man, but she looks good in orange! #HillaryForPrison pic.twitter.com/MWz2PcCKfM — Julia (@Jules31415) February 18, 2022

This lady is really the worst of the worst.#HillaryForPrison pic.twitter.com/HOmfMvS4uV — Artist (@Artist06730777) February 14, 2022

Awww, Lefties worked so hard on this one, too.

Like old times.

***

