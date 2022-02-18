Every day on Twitter, it feels more and more like the 2016 election … which is good for the Right, and terrible for the Left.

Oh, and it’s extra good for Twitchy editors because the main reason it FEELS like 2016 is the herpes of politics herself, Hillary Clinton, is all over social media. Granted, it’s because Durham has accused her of spying on Trump (and her claiming it’s Republican trolls and Fox News doing all of this to her) but still.

Good times.

For example, this morning #ImWithHillary was trending on Twitter.

Because the pundits and ‘trolls of Fox News’ made Hillary spy on Trump?

Weird.

And just like they did in 2016 (over and over again), conservatives took the tag OVER.

Hey, that seems legit.

And now, #HillaryForPrison is trending, ROFL:

Told ya’.

Awww, Lefties worked so hard on this one, too.

Like old times.

***

