Man oh man, internals must be REALLY REALLY REALLY horrible for Democrats. We know for a fact their public polling is awful, but what they must see privately? Woof.

That’s why COVID is magically going away, that’s why they are pretending to be AOK with lifting mandates, and claiming they never wanted to lock us down in the first place. They don’t want to get their clocks cleaned in November and think if they pretend they fixed the virus NOW that will help them.

But people aren’t as stupid as they think, and our memories are very very very long.

Ok, so some people are as stupid as we think …

Eric’s self-awareness is impressively BAD.

As usual, Eric’s gaslighting did NOT go well for him.

Impressive and not in a good way.

Ding ding ding.

And he knows WHEN Republicans take the majority in the House his committee seats are toast.

Good times.

