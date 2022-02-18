Man oh man, internals must be REALLY REALLY REALLY horrible for Democrats. We know for a fact their public polling is awful, but what they must see privately? Woof.

That’s why COVID is magically going away, that’s why they are pretending to be AOK with lifting mandates, and claiming they never wanted to lock us down in the first place. They don’t want to get their clocks cleaned in November and think if they pretend they fixed the virus NOW that will help them.

But people aren’t as stupid as they think, and our memories are very very very long.

Ok, so some people are as stupid as we think …

Pause & think about what we’ve done as Democrats. Covid is on the ropes. Overwhelming majority of Americans are vaxxed & our smallest kids will be shortly. Mask requirements in responsible states are being lifted. We’re coming out of this. And it’s exciting to shape what’s next. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 17, 2022

Eric’s self-awareness is impressively BAD.

Control, theft, and inflation… Well done, Captain Flatulence. — Keith Burgin – The Toxic Something Podcast (@KeithBurgin) February 18, 2022

As usual, Eric’s gaslighting did NOT go well for him.

If Virginia hadn’t fallen, you’d be emboldened pushing for continued mandates. Covid is still around and you have no idea how we got it.

Mask mandates WERE lifted in Texas and Florida long ago when you demonized them. Grifter — ❌Master Chief PO117❌ (@HaloChiefPO117) February 18, 2022

Pause and think about why Congressman Honeypot is not in prison. — IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🇨🇦🚚🚚 (@shoveitjack) February 18, 2022

Dude, we came out of this two years ago, where have you and your state been? Oh, that's right your Governor was wielding his emergency powers to put businesses out of business. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 18, 2022

Must be the mid-terms that make you talk like this. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) February 18, 2022

Most impressive gaslighting tweet ever. https://t.co/aNGlHFHb5L — Republican Jew – Lumber King (@EzraDrissman) February 18, 2022

Impressive and not in a good way.

The political science has changed. https://t.co/qpwEmmQSca — Democracy Dies in Honk Honk #AmPo (@dying_democracy) February 18, 2022

Ding ding ding.

More gaslighting from the dude that was banging a Chinese spy….. https://t.co/eKZsfbSbJd — #AskingForAFriend Jackhole misses Doc (@libertarianinja) February 18, 2022

The delusion is very real https://t.co/CGruBZGSNC — Mr. Bear (@gaytriot77) February 18, 2022

More people died under Biden.

Quit pretending Democrats saved America. https://t.co/zMN7LzvB1d — WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) February 18, 2022

Loud fart noise.

Democrats are toast, and this is (partly) why.

But do go on, you lying weasel. https://t.co/uORynXVyyZ — cocktailhag (@cocktailhag) February 18, 2022

You fart, lie and get duped by Communist Chinese honeypots. https://t.co/MGYxcaQHbJ — Chris (@Polkhigh4td) February 18, 2022

And he knows WHEN Republicans take the majority in the House his committee seats are toast.

Good times.

***

