They literally shoved a mom out of the building where she was trying to attend a school board meeting in Prince William county, VA.

Can’t let Loudoun get all the attention for being the worst school district in Virginia, now can they?

Watch this:

They PHYSICALLY pushed her out of the building.

A bunch of men.

Classy eh?

Shoving a mother … not a great look, school boards.

And how did this happen you may ask? Sounds like the board changed the rules around capacity at the last minute … probably to avoid having to listen to parents.

Mom tried to protest not being heard, and they got physical with her.

Wow.

School choice!

And our parents.

***

