They literally shoved a mom out of the building where she was trying to attend a school board meeting in Prince William county, VA.

Can’t let Loudoun get all the attention for being the worst school district in Virginia, now can they?

Watch this:

WOW! This caught on camera RIGHT NOW at the PWCS board meeting. A MOTHER being forcibly removed!!! These are the jackboots in charge of educating our children! Is this the kind of syndicate you run, @PWCSChairman RT RT RT!!! #abuse #pwcs pic.twitter.com/tDmjuvNRb7 — Merianne Jensen (@MerianneJensen) February 17, 2022

They PHYSICALLY pushed her out of the building.

A bunch of men.

Classy eh?

Shoving a mother … not a great look, school boards.

And how did this happen you may ask? Sounds like the board changed the rules around capacity at the last minute … probably to avoid having to listen to parents.

They changed the rules at the last minute on capacity. This mother tried to protest. This is what happened. — Merianne Jensen (@MerianneJensen) February 17, 2022

Mom tried to protest not being heard, and they got physical with her.

Wow.

Anyone ever did that to any of the women in my life… — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) February 17, 2022

Defund the public education system and allow parents to take their money to schools that treat parents with respect. — Suaerp (@Preaus) February 17, 2022

School choice!

She should file battery charges… — Tammy (@tjomac) February 17, 2022

This whole education system is sick and needs to be completely replaced, top to bottom. God help or country and our children. — Srini Murty (@jurasick) February 17, 2022

And our parents.

***

