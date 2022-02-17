Oh no, not a cute little skull on a gun?
THE HORRORS!
Wait, and the skull has a pacifier?
DOUBLE THE HORRORS.
Tell us you’ve never even held a firearm without actually saying so, Gavin.
*eye roll*
This is VILE.
A skull & crossbones with a pacifier on weapon of war.
Made to look “cute” to appeal to kids.
The manufacturer calls this a “JR-15.”
Every NRA-backed politician should condemn this. pic.twitter.com/VmsqaiCuEM
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 17, 2022
Someone wanna get Gavin a tissue?
— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) February 17, 2022
Evidently all that hair gel has seeped into his brain.
— MIKE. ICE SHANTY PIMP DADDY!!🏒🇺🇸 (@mudflap54) February 17, 2022
Gel, Botox …
What a cool gun! I may have to get a couple for my kids.
— MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) February 17, 2022
This editor wants one too!
Kids can't buy it. "Cute" doesn't negate laws or responsibility.
It's just the usual leftwing extremist trying to trample on the Second Amendment, as always, folks. Go back to what you were doing ….
— Sean Wilson (@Connectionary) February 17, 2022
Here's a fainting couch for you. pic.twitter.com/ZEZ8PTkCSl
— SmooshedPotato Shrugged. (@SmooshedPotato) February 17, 2022
We’re going to need a bigger fainting couch.
— T T B (@TTB_72) February 17, 2022
— Freedom Frites (@FreedomFritesUS) February 17, 2022
Yes.
He is.
