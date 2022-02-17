As Twitchy readers know, Ilhan Omar called out any media using the hacked #FreedomConvoy donor’s information as a means to target and or harass people. Yeah, we were as shocked as you are right now reading this.

Ilhan had a moment of clarity? GTFO.

But ruh-roh, Ilhan was honest about journalists and they were none too happy with her:

Soledad doesn’t just disagree, she strongly disagrees.

TORMENT THEM DONORS!

Heh.

So fussy.

Poor Paul.

With respect … that’s cute.

And LOL, they don’t want ‘needless denigration’.

Suck it up, journos.

These people.

What a sweetie.

Journalism is evil.

Just sayin’.

IT’S ALL FOX NEWS’ FAULT! REEEE!

What a bunch of annoying scolds and nags.

***

