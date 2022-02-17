As Twitchy readers know, Ilhan Omar called out any media using the hacked #FreedomConvoy donor’s information as a means to target and or harass people. Yeah, we were as shocked as you are right now reading this.

But ruh-roh, Ilhan was honest about journalists and they were none too happy with her:

Soledad doesn’t just disagree, she strongly disagrees.

TORMENT THEM DONORS!

This tweet is totally wrong. The Ottawa Citizen did NOT write a story about a shop owner making a donation to the truckers. The piece is about a business closing down due to threats of violence after their donation was made public by others. It's a completely legitimate story. https://t.co/HdCOfofXQR — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) February 17, 2022

With respect, the woman you've quote-tweeted and the man who wrote the story are both outstanding journalists, and the story was newsworthy. What we in Canada do not need is more needless denigration of those working to cover what is a significant local crisis. https://t.co/Ad4mMZhw5B — Alheli Picazo (@a_picazo) February 17, 2022

No journalist did. The article is literally the exact opposite of what Omar is claiming. Putting that aside for a moment, why are we wasting our breath defending these people? https://t.co/P16ThBGJLA — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) February 17, 2022

The article was about harassment a shop owner faced because her donation was revealed by a hack. It was about the harassment, not the cause of it. The article is actually fairly sympathetic to the owner, but, hey! Now we can all tweet about how journalism is evil. https://t.co/CeADC8uBel — Sara Morrison (@SaraMorrison) February 17, 2022

I fail to see why an American elected official couldn't be bothered to actually read the report before tweeting another bad take. (because, spoiler alert, that's not what the story was about; the harassment came first, then the story was written.) https://t.co/n4LGWrhbgM — Brandon Buechler (@B21Writes) February 17, 2022

not helpful, Rep Omar. You've now caused *more* harassment. This journalist was doing her job; and now she's being harassed. If you read the report she shared, you'll see it covered how the shop owner was already being harassed as her name was in the leaked database. 1/2 https://t.co/XTBirY22NW — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) February 17, 2022

I fail to see why you think the story is about a shop owner's donation when it's very obviously about the threats she received. You need to read better. Also, $250 is not an "insignificant donation" when the shop owner says she "borrowed money to stay afloat." https://t.co/9y9UMdDs4A — David Josef Volodzko (@davidvolodzko) February 17, 2022

Hold on. Did journalists out her? All I see are pretty sympathetic articles about how she's being harassed, starting with one on Fox. https://t.co/VZPPReEbm9 — Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) February 17, 2022

