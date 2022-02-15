You guys remember when Biden authored the most racist crime bill in modern history, right?

The same guy who openly told Black Americans they ain’t Black if they don’t vote for him and once claimed Republicans would ‘put them all back in chains’?

You can REALLY the difference between when ol’ racist Joe is speaking off the cuff and when he’s reading something someone else wrote for him.

Watch this, and notice all the breaks and edits … how many takes did it TAKE?

As we celebrate Black History month, let’s carry forward the work of our lives together — to dismantle systemic racism, to fight for dignity, and to fulfill America’s promise for everyone. pic.twitter.com/Px6e3vBZcC — President Biden (@POTUS) February 15, 2022

Dismantle systemic racism.

This guy has been part of the racist system for half a century. Clearly, he hasn’t figured out how to dismantle it yet.

Yup.

Even people on the Left were less than impressed with this speech:

Canceling student loans would help Black families (Black people carry the disproportionate weight of these loans) #CancelStudentDebt #CancelStudentLoans #CancelStudentDebtNow — Nicole (@PsycheNicole) February 15, 2022

Celebrate Black History Month by canceling all HBCU student debt like you campaigned on. — The Debt Collective (@StrikeDebt) February 15, 2022

He campaigned on a lot of things he won’t be following through on.

Shut up you racist clown. pic.twitter.com/gQgTt16x3O — Phineas J Whoopee (@j_whoopee) February 15, 2022

Oof.

Btw way folks…research the vids and audio of this racist man you call President. The things he's said about people of color. They're out there. — Matt6767 (@Matt67wolf) February 15, 2022

Yup. When Kamala Harris was calling him a racist during the Democratic primary … good times.

"systemic racism"??

Cite your sources please. — 1-3-4-2 Suck Squeeze Pop Pooey (@DisgruntledDri4) February 15, 2022

Was your best contribution to this the 1994 Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, which expanded the drug war and prison industrial complex? — Libertarian Party of Tennessee (@LPTN1776) February 15, 2022

You're a racist that promotes division for your own personal gain. — Rich Robinson (@richrobby) February 15, 2022

Great. Since you're a racist, start by resigning. — Jamie Hale (@RichmondWahoo) February 15, 2022

Just give out more free crack pipes during black history month, that will solve systematic racism. — Sarah (@BooBooNyc) February 15, 2022

There ya’ go!

***

