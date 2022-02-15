Nothing to see here, folks.

Just the Biden campaign hiring the same tech firm Hillary allegedly hired to spy on Trump.

Nope, no biggie at all.

Remember when Biden told us all he had the best voter fraud team?

New:

Biden campaign paid the tech firm at center of Durham investigation Biden’s campaign is one of only two to have ever paid NEUSTAR, per FEC records. The other? Hillary Clinton’s @FreeBeacon

https://t.co/3wCpn68xum — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 15, 2022

Only two campaigns have ever paid NEUSTAR, Hillary’s and Biden’s.

Huh.

From the Free Beacon:

The Biden campaign paid nearly $20,000 to a cybersecurity firm at the center of Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe. The campaign paid Neustar Information Services in 2020 for accounting and compliance work, according to Federal Election Commission records. According to Durham, Neustar’s chief technology officer, Rodney Joffe, accessed sensitive web traffic data that the company maintained on behalf of the White House executive office in order to collect “derogatory” information about Donald Trump. Joffe allegedly provided the information to Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, who in turn gave it to the CIA during a meeting in February 2017. Durham charged Sussmann in September with lying to the FBI about his investigation of Trump. The Biden campaign’s payments raise questions about whether Joffe continued snooping on Trump in the most recent election. The Biden and Clinton campaigns are the only two presidential committees to have ever paid Neustar, according to Federal Election Commission records. Biden’s campaign paid Neustar $18,819 on Sept. 29, 2020, the records show. The Clinton campaign paid the firm $3,000 in May 2015 for mobile phone services. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee paid $3,000 to Neustar in 2017. Neustar executives and staffers contributed $17,906 to Biden’s campaign, FEC records show.

Huh again.

Coincidence?

Why oh why would the Biden campaign pay the same tech firm Hillary did?

Why no charges for the tech firm? — justaguy (@mpeterson140) February 15, 2022

May 31, 2011 – "President Obama Names Neustar President and CEO Lisa Hook to National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee " https://t.co/3HpqH1FSAw — Dave Whittum (@DaveWhittum) February 14, 2022

Hrm.

Oooh, we’re getting there…..🍿🍿 — ClareU (@ClareU12) February 15, 2022

We can only hope.

*adjusts tinfoil again*

