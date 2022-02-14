Good news everyone! Nancy Pelosi says the crazy inflation we’re seeing all across our country is because people have jobs … and that makes it a good thing.

You have to wonder if she is really this dense, thinks Americans are this dense, or if she’s spiking that expensive ice cream in the freezer.

Watch this train wreck:

Highest inflation in 40 years, costing families on average an extra $275 a month.

So if people would stop getting jobs that would stop inflation? Huh?

Nancy, Nancy, Nancy … c’mon man!

We made this same face, Kermie.

How does a public servant amass so much money?

All good questions.

But inflation is a GOOD THING.

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

Ding ding ding.

Nancy is definitely the FACE of term limits.

And Botox addiction.

***

