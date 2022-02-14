Good news everyone! Nancy Pelosi says the crazy inflation we’re seeing all across our country is because people have jobs … and that makes it a good thing.

You have to wonder if she is really this dense, thinks Americans are this dense, or if she’s spiking that expensive ice cream in the freezer.

Watch this train wreck:

PELOSI: "The fact that people have jobs always contributes to an increase in inflation and that’s a good thing." pic.twitter.com/bnBKm1O6Yf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 13, 2022

Highest inflation in 40 years, costing families on average an extra $275 a month.

So if people would stop getting jobs that would stop inflation? Huh?

Nancy, Nancy, Nancy … c’mon man!

We made this same face, Kermie.

How does someone so economically illiterate amass a 200 million dollar fortune? Gotta be something criminal involved. — Grumpyolman (@st_czaja) February 14, 2022

How does a public servant amass so much money?

All good questions.

Spoken by a multi millionaire. Try being one of the people who are struggling to make ends meet Nancy — Reality Beaker (@RealityBeaker) February 13, 2022

But inflation is a GOOD THING.

What the hell is that drunk lunatic talking about? — Joy (@joysof4) February 14, 2022

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

Try all the funny money the FED is printing. — I Hate The Media© 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) February 13, 2022

Huh — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 13, 2022

She’s not this stupid, she just thinks we are — Victor Nikki (@Vics_Specter) February 14, 2022

Ding ding ding.

This is what too much Botox does to your brain! — RedWaveLAA🇺🇸 (@LoriAll13493796) February 14, 2022

Term limits are long overdue. — Chief 🐾🐾 🇺🇸 (@ChiefSmokey45) February 13, 2022

Nancy is definitely the FACE of term limits.

And Botox addiction.

***

