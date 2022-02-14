David French has written a lot of stupid crap over the past six years, but this one where he claims the most dangerous political radicals are in our churches is perhaps his dumbest work yet.

It would be impressive if it wasn’t so damn annoying.

He really thought this was a smart take.

Where are America’s most dangerous political radicals? Rallying in churches, by the thousands, in city after city. In church after church. The seeds for the next insurrection are being sown by the MAGA Christian nationalists. Right before our eyes: https://t.co/jXbtiYypEK — David French (@DavidAFrench) February 13, 2022

From the Dispatch:

But a MAGA Christian nationalist will read that sign and know exactly what it means–when Trump wins, America wins, and the church wins. The man, the nation, and the church are the movement. Second, MAGA Christian nationalism is concentrated in the churches most removed from elite American culture, including from elite Evangelicalism. While there may be some Christian nationalists in seminaries, or in the pews of big, highly-educated suburban churches, or in the leadership of America’s largest denominations, you’re far more likely to find the true believers in exactly the kind of nondenominational, independent, and often-charismatic churches that populate the list of ReAwaken America tour stops.

His obsession with Trump is not healthy.

Just sayin’.

Scare quotes and and an unhealthy obsession with Trump. How the French have fallen. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) February 13, 2022

True story.

You're becoming ridiculous.

I used to be a big fan.

Not anymore. — Ge💗rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) February 14, 2022

Becoming ridiculous.

Way past that.

Can you pinpoint the approximate moment when we transitioned into a completely bat shit lunatic, Davey? — Tony FJB Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) February 13, 2022

Turning the other cheek and loving thy neighbor is so radically violent, unlike the peaceful Left… pic.twitter.com/Tmm1zofcwu — Victor Nikki (@Vics_Specter) February 13, 2022

Frenchie: “We must protect America from her greatest existential threat…” *pulls card from his turd slot* “…Constitutional Christians!!”https://t.co/7T6yHPJCi8 — Leigo… imbued w/some kind of malevolent sentience (@yieldright) February 13, 2022

BURN THE WITCH!

How many times have you written the same exact article? We get it, David. There are no Christians walking the Earth that are better than you. Give it a freaking rest already. Jeez. — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) February 13, 2022

Every piece he writes is based on one simple, boring theme, TRUMP BAD.

You are a very bad person. I'm not even a Christian or a Republican and I know that this is to inspire hate and divisiveness. You need to delete this. — SGT Mortis Von Gobbleshanks (@WitchyDruss) February 13, 2022

Where did the Civil Rights groups rally in the 60s? in church after church, by the thousands, in city after city, to address legitimate, unanswered grievances?

Were they sowing the 'seeds for the next insurrection'? Your historical & theological takes get more & more ludicrous. — Cruadin (@cruadin) February 13, 2022

I guess we should get rid of that freedom of religion stuff so you'll feel more secure. — Garth of Izar (@GarthMarlin) February 13, 2022

How do you live with yourself, seeing nefarious monsters behind every political opponent? — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) February 13, 2022

You’ve really have gone all in with your new “friends” on the Left haven’t you Mr. French? — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) February 13, 2022

This is pathetic. Even for you. — David St. Hilaire (@DavidStHilaire1) February 13, 2022

Let's play a fun game. Change "church" to "mosque" and see if David still carries the adoration of his leftist friends. @DavidAFrench is a propagandist and a grifter. https://t.co/bhcE2GCcFC — Hazy shade of Ordy (@ThatAmish1) February 13, 2022

All you radicals and your *checks notes* churches.

