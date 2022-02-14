Good to see Canadian state-sponsored media is just as stupid as ours.

*eye roll*

What sort of happy horse crap is this?

The word has become common among far-right groups, experts say. https://t.co/JxpBN8gLGt — CBC News (@CBCNews) February 14, 2022

From Canadian state-sponsored media … ahem, sorry, from the CBC:

Often associated with protests and rallies in the United States, the term has taken hold among protesters who are part of the Freedom Convoy, which rolled into Ottawa in late January and has become entrenched in the city’s downtown. For many, freedom is a malleable term — one that’s open to interpretation. That flexibility, in part, has fuelled its growth among certain groups, said Barbara Perry, director of the Centre on Hate, Bias, and Extremism at the Oshawa-based Ontario Tech University. “It is a term that has resonated…. You can define it and understand it and sort of manipulating it in a way that makes sense to you and is useful to you, depending on your perspective,” she told Cross Country Checkup. It’s also a term that has thrived among far-right groups, said Perry, one of a number of experts who say the presence of far-right groups in Canada is growing .

Because you know, only people on the far-right care about freedom.

What a garbage article.

Mollie Hemingway was good enough to drop them on their sad, pointy little heads:

This is so sick in the head of you … but revealing — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 14, 2022

One has to wonder if Justine … er … Justin himself wrote some of that article for them.

Like freedom is a bad thing. You are who we thought you were. pic.twitter.com/7g39cMYzmh — Yeah, I Said It (@corrcomm) February 14, 2022

Why do you have a problem with freedom? — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) February 14, 2022

Narrator: The concept of people being allowed to decide their own destinies without permission from the State frightens and confuses CBC. 🙄🤦‍♂️ — Sinapus (@Sinapus) February 14, 2022

Do you even hear what you sound like right now? pic.twitter.com/UDlah6ywnu — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 14, 2022

Ministry of Truth, right there. — Will Collier (@willcollier) February 14, 2022

Scary stuff up north.

This though, was the most obnoxious response of all:

With articles like this, the CBC is becoming a parody of itself. And we have to pay for it with our tax dollars. https://t.co/xPfzDvxgo1 — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) February 14, 2022

And the reason it’s obnoxious is that…

You arrested a Christian pastor last week and threw him in solitary confinement indefinitely for breaking your absurd lockdown rules. You are in no position to lecture anyone about freedom. https://t.co/nwfJwJcgOV — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 14, 2022

So Jason Kenney is a weasel.

Like the rest of the Canadian government.

Good to know.

***

