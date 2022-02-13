CNN.

*sigh*

At this point, we’re starting to wonder if CNN is deliberately trying to alienate and piss people off because they know their ratings are tanking more and more daily so why not just help things along but HOLY CRAP.

Really guys?

Rogan using the n-word 12 YEARS AGO is a January 6 moment?

Dafuq?

This is deadass a real thing CNN published. pic.twitter.com/CV35R69Ach — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 13, 2022

IT’S.

REAL.

You’d think someone close to John Blake would have said, ‘Eh, dude, you sure about this,’ BUT this is CNN we’re talking about so yeah …

The piece manages to be much worse than the headline. Like Jan 6? Try the Rwandan genocide! pic.twitter.com/hSPiKmlIu8 — Michael C Moynihan (@mcmoynihan) February 13, 2022

CNN is not news. It is lies and propaganda. All to support bs leftist narratives. — Ginny (@ginkates) February 13, 2022

A moment that's fantastically blown out of proportion by the left-wing media, in order to use as a means to suppress opposition? I wholeheartedly agree with CNN. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) February 13, 2022

Whoa, when you put it like that.

Good point.

I thought it was the misinformation? Now it’s the N word? They will literally throw anything at the wall and hope it sticks 😂 — lodaville (@lldavis12) February 13, 2022

It's sort of true. Like Jan 6th it is a non-story being leveraged for political purposes and blown out of all proportions. — Creative Deduction (@CreativeDeduct) February 13, 2022

Interesting point.

We’re pretty sure he did not mean it this way (BECAUSE JANUARY 6 WAS LIKE A BAZILLION 9/11s or something), but that at least makes sense.

Who knew?

