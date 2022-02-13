So for just a moment we ALMOST cheered Tom Nichols on.

Almost.

Granted, it’s taken him nearly two years to get to this point where he realizes the crap our benevolent government has been trying to pull to ‘keep us all safe’ has been disastrous for our people, especially our children, but at least he’s there.

Sort of.

If you truly believe, as @mehdirhasan does, that we are in a state of dire emergency, then we should not be arguing about masks. We should be shutting down bars and restaurants and public venues.

Now ask yourself why we haven't, and whether masks matter if the bars are open. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 12, 2022

Masks don’t matter.

And nothing should be shut down.

Maybe Mehdi should just wear his mask and stay home until he decides we’re not in a state of dire emergency?

Mehdi responded:

If you truly believe that thousands of people dying every day, including hundreds of vaccinated people, plus hundreds of kids in hospital, as we barrel towards a total of a million Americans dead, is *not* a ‘state of dire emergency’ maybe you should reevaluate your worldview. 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/JSfNmr0YxL — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 13, 2022

Huh?

Mehdi does realize thousands of people have been dying every day of other viruses and ailments and diseases since like forever, right? Or did he really think we were immortal before all of this? And sorry, but in a country of over 330 MILLION, these numbers do not a ‘dire state of emergency’ make.

Notice that @mehdirhasan criticizes this position but does not then answer whether he would support taking truly dire emergency steps. I've been asking all day what it is he wants done, and I never get an answer. Close the public venues? Bars? Eateries? Sports? What? https://t.co/vI0kGE68bX — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 13, 2022

Let. Them. Fight.

Keep mask mandates – especially in schools. Keep vaccine mandates – where possible. Bring in a damn vaccine mandate for domestic air travel via EO. Send out more free high-quality masks & rapid tests on a monthly basis. Tie ‘opening up’ to booster uptake. Expand the Supreme Court https://t.co/MTfYR8GGWs — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 13, 2022

Spoken like a good little authoritarian.

Karol Markowicz came in and dropped them both.

Your revolution is over. Condolences. The bums lost. https://t.co/7Wl5tnO8km — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 13, 2022

What Karol said.

I have my disagreements with @mehdirhasan and I am in favor of ending government mandates, but this is really a terrible thing to say. This isn't a game, @karol. https://t.co/CFCLAnf4ij — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 13, 2022

Ooooh, the scold. NOT THE SCOLD.

WHATEVER will Karol do now?!

Tom, I’m super glad you’ve reached the minimum sanity level on covid, I am, but you joked about it being a moral panic a year ago, now you know it is, so sit this one out. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 13, 2022

What she said, again.

I understand. I thought maybe you'd realize you're treating a pandemic like a team sport, and feel a tad ashamed of that. My mistake. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 13, 2022

Dude.

Read the room.

If it were up to you and Mehdi my children would stay masked forever and you would not give one shit about how that affected them. Spare me. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 13, 2022

I've been here for weeks taking shit about my insistence that children should be unmasked. I just haven't treated it like a soccer game. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 13, 2022

WEEKS?! WEEKS HE SAYS! OMG WEEKS!

Yeah you're a real hero Tom. Kids have been masked unnecessarily for two years and you speak out just as the dem narrative collapses. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) February 13, 2022

Much stunning. Much brave.

He thinks he’s the good guy here.

He thinks he’s doing ‘us’ a favor.

The only people who have treated this like a game are teacher’s unions, democrats, the democrat party run media, Biden, Fauci and Walensky. — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) February 13, 2022

Because it's not your kids who are the football here. It's hers. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 13, 2022

Ding ding ding.

Whatever, sell out. — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) February 13, 2022

And fin.

***

Related:

‘But her TREASON’: Hillary Clinton DRAGGED mercilessly with her own trolling tweet after Clinton Campaign spying on Trump BOMBSHELL drops

‘Very definition of TYRANNY’: Canadian Army Major breaks ranks and speaks OUT against Trudeau in EPIC videos (watch)

Just doesn’t add UP! Julie Kelly calls Kamala Harris OUT over mysterious Jan 6 ‘pipe bomber’ who hasn’t been identified or charged

Recommended Twitchy Video