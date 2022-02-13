So for just a moment we ALMOST cheered Tom Nichols on.

Almost.

Granted, it’s taken him nearly two years to get to this point where he realizes the crap our benevolent government has been trying to pull to ‘keep us all safe’ has been disastrous for our people, especially our children, but at least he’s there.

Sort of.

Masks don’t matter.

And nothing should be shut down.

Maybe Mehdi should just wear his mask and stay home until he decides we’re not in a state of dire emergency?

Mehdi responded:

Huh?

Mehdi does realize thousands of people have been dying every day of other viruses and ailments and diseases since like forever, right? Or did he really think we were immortal before all of this? And sorry, but in a country of over 330 MILLION, these numbers do not a ‘dire state of emergency’ make.

Let. Them. Fight.

Spoken like a good little authoritarian.

Karol Markowicz came in and dropped them both.

What Karol said.

Ooooh, the scold. NOT THE SCOLD.

WHATEVER will Karol do now?!

What she said, again.

Dude.

Read the room.

WEEKS?! WEEKS HE SAYS! OMG WEEKS!

Much stunning. Much brave.

He thinks he’s the good guy here.

He thinks he’s doing ‘us’ a favor.

Ding ding ding.

And fin.

***

