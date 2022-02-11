Julie Kelly has been working tirelessly on covering January 6 and the aftermath … she has especially been good about keeping readers informed when it comes to people who have been arrested. This tidbit about the mysterious pipe bomb and Kamala Harris is very intriguing:

The reason why Kamala Harris never disclosed she was at DNC HQ on January 6 is because (1) it undermined one of DOJs animating charges that she was at the Capitol and (2) it would have fueled more questions as to why the “pipe bomber” hasn’t been identified or charged. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) February 11, 2022

This just doesn’t feel right.

That means secret service would’ve cleared the place before arrival. 🤷‍♂️ — Dana Kowalski (@danakowalski) February 11, 2022

Exactly.

So there wouldn’t have been a pipe bomb, right?

Julie followed up:

This is what was interesting in the CNN report. It claimed Harris’ SS detail swept the interior and exterior of DNC HQ. No “bomb.” But then a bomb was located by—wait for it—Capitol police shortly after 1pm. Maybe @RepLizCheney can get some answers on what happened: https://t.co/1J7amvl3L2 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) February 11, 2022

Right?

Maybe Liz will get to the bottom of the mysterious pipe bomb the Capitol Police found after they did the sweep but apparently Secret Service did not.

So much about that day just doesn’t add up.

And they're shielded from FOIA which is terribly convenient. — Briscoe Darling 🇺🇸 (@mapiii1968) February 11, 2022

By all investigative standards this implicates a person or persons associated with the Capitol Police. Not that this is the only implication but a detective would initially focus their efforts there. — Beto Ochoa (@Beto_In_Austin) February 11, 2022

You would think the committee investigating this would have already done that … but Liz is far too busy attending media gatherings and calling her Wyoming constituents ‘crazies’.

***

Related:

Won’t. Make. A. Dick. Joke: Richard Marx DRAGGED after getting all big and bad with Ricky Schroeder for cheering on #FreedomConvoy

‘Some CULTS never die’: Marc Elias gushing over Hillary Clinton starts #ImWithHer trending for all the WRONG (yet hilarious) reasons

LOL, is this REAL?! Ok, after watching Biden campaign for Abigail Spanberger we understand WHY most Democrats are avoiding him (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video