Julie Kelly has been working tirelessly on covering January 6 and the aftermath … she has especially been good about keeping readers informed when it comes to people who have been arrested. This tidbit about the mysterious pipe bomb and Kamala Harris is very intriguing:

This just doesn’t feel right.

Exactly.

So there wouldn’t have been a pipe bomb, right?

Julie followed up:

Right?

Maybe Liz will get to the bottom of the mysterious pipe bomb the Capitol Police found after they did the sweep but apparently Secret Service did not.

So much about that day just doesn’t add up.

You would think the committee investigating this would have already done that … but Liz is far too busy attending media gatherings and calling her Wyoming constituents ‘crazies’.

