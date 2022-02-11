You know those moments when you’re sitting at your desk thinking to yourself this can’t be real life?

Yeah, just had one of those moments ourselves while watching this video of President Sleepy campaigning for Abigail Spanberger.

We’re starting to see why other Democrats magically have scheduling issues when ol’ Joe wants to come and hang out with them.

Watch this hot mess:

Biden is just a train wreck. C’mon man!

Abigail Congresswoman.

Huh.

Me Joe.

Me president.

Me need nap.

*snort*

Is she trying to lose, too? Who’d campaign with someone whose approval rating is in the toilet? — kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) February 10, 2022

Yes, yes she is.

we call her Abby Normal — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) February 11, 2022

😅😂🤡 — Patricia Collins 🇺🇲 (@cpat3188) February 11, 2022

Lol — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 10, 2022

Taylor Congressperson — Francisco Ramón (@Giennensis) February 10, 2022

No, it’s not.

Not at all.

***

