As Twitchy readers know, Harvard professor Juliette Kayyem thinks Canada’s Freedom Truckers’ tires should be slashed, their gas tanks emptied, they should be arrested, and then someone should just magically remove their gasless and tireless trucks from the bridge.

Harvard.

The convoy protest, applauded by right wing media as a "freedom protest," is an economic and security issue now. The Ambassador Bridge link constitutes 28% of annual trade movement between US and Canada. Slash the tires, empty gas tanks, arrest the drivers, and move the trucks ✔️ https://t.co/nvRQTfPWir — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) February 10, 2022

Starting to think Harvard ain’t such a great school …

Yes, we used ‘ain’t’ to make a point.

And speaking of making a point, boy HOWDY did Iowahawk EVER make a point when he dragged this Harvard prof to the woodshed and back:

Not sure I'd recommend siphoning diesel fuel or slashing a steel belted retread under 100 psi, but you're the expert Professor Tow Truckhttps://t.co/xrHAjxBWd2 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 10, 2022

Professor Tow Truck.

HA!

I think the Fightin' 101st Tire Slashers may need a little training before we send 'em in pic.twitter.com/y9cABNCNDO — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 10, 2022

Fightin’ 101st Tire Slashers sounds like a ska band from the 90s.

Once we slash the tires and empty the fuel tanks, how do we remove the trucks? Easy, put on a Harvard Hogwarts robe, wave your wand, and cast the ol' "Truckus Removem" spell — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 10, 2022

Movus-Trucktus!

Another bold plan from the Harvard Institute for Removing Giant Trucks From Bridges pic.twitter.com/bp8bjAIHuT — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 10, 2022

Send in the Marines?

REALLY?

How about sending in the Marines to our southern border that’s leaking like a damn sieve?

Gotta say I did not have "Land War With Canada" on my 2022 bingo card. I recommend we launch the Marine invasion during the Olympic curling final, when they're all distracted — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 10, 2022

Oooh, and shoot off fireworks.

They will greet us as liberators, with flowers and Tim Horton's donuts — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 10, 2022

DONUTS AND FLOWERS! OMG!

Don't worry, this plan has all been war-gamed out by Harvard's Best and Brightest on the Kennedy School rec room rug, with Tonka trucks and GI Joe action figures — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 10, 2022

Gold star for the Tonka Truck and GI Joe references.

Of course we will need a brilliant, battle-hardened Patton to lead Operation Truck Stop pic.twitter.com/6HT4AHjqnv — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 11, 2022

Justice.

There ya’ go.

triggered by, milking the rich inexhaustible comedic value of, tomay-toh, tomah-tohhttps://t.co/zfOedK3uGC — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 11, 2022

BUT HE SEES YOU, HAWK!

My plan to clear trucks off the bridge? Announce $1 lap dances at all the Windsor titty bars. But hey don't listen to me, I didn't go to Harvard — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 11, 2022

They should listen to him, just sayin’.

yeah, in high school I used to change split rim truck tires at Ben Fish & Son in Sioux City. Closest thing I've experienced to a D-Day invasion. Ceiling had circle marks in it from rim popshttps://t.co/ueK4hPrHp4 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 11, 2022

But you know, just slash the tires and stuff.

Heh.

***

Related:

‘Party membership has GREAT perks!’ John Hayward kicks Dems square in the NARDS with thread about totalitarianism and ‘special privileges’

‘Truckers are SAVING Canada, they’ve made us MORE free’: Ezra Levant’s thread on the Canadian ‘trucker rebellion’ just kicks a*s (suck it, Trudeau)

‘Never EVER just let it go’: Jesse Kelly’s thread of people sharing ‘awful things’ our own govt. did to us in the name of COVID is heartbreaking

Recommended Twitchy Video