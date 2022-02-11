As Twitchy readers know, Harvard professor Juliette Kayyem thinks Canada’s Freedom Truckers’ tires should be slashed, their gas tanks emptied, they should be arrested, and then someone should just magically remove their gasless and tireless trucks from the bridge.

Harvard.

Starting to think Harvard ain’t such a great school …

Yes, we used ‘ain’t’ to make a point.

And speaking of making a point, boy HOWDY did Iowahawk EVER make a point when he dragged this Harvard prof to the woodshed and back:

Professor Tow Truck.

HA!

Fightin’ 101st Tire Slashers sounds like a ska band from the 90s.

Movus-Trucktus!

Send in the Marines?

REALLY?

How about sending in the Marines to our southern border that’s leaking like a damn sieve?

Oooh, and shoot off fireworks.

DONUTS AND FLOWERS! OMG!

Gold star for the Tonka Truck and GI Joe references.

Justice.

There ya’ go.

BUT HE SEES YOU, HAWK!

They should listen to him, just sayin’.

But you know, just slash the tires and stuff.

Heh.

***

