Usually, when we write about Jesse Kelly it’s to make fun of him for the mint green blazer he used to wear or to highlight one of his brutal takedowns of some stupid troll on Twitter but today, we are writing about him doing something incredibly considerate.

And absolutely heartbreaking.

Jesse asked people to share with him the ‘awful things’ that happened to them while their government was trying to ‘protect them’ from a virus. And then he read them on his show. Note, this thread is far longer than we’ve included here and we would encourage you to either read through the entire thread on Twitter or listen to his show where he reads these tweets (which we linked at the bottom). This editor is still crying after reading everything …

THREAD: If you had something awful happen to you as a result of COVID restrictions, reply below. Gonna read these on my radio show tonight. Go: — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 9, 2022

Again, this is just a small sample.

My husband lost his job. We lost our home. Our savings was drained.

We are just now on an uphill battle. — 🍀 Tabatha-Ginger Snap 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇮🇱 (@Winning4Him) February 9, 2022

Wife had terminal cancer. Wasn’t allowed to visit her in the hospital. Took her out and me and my sons just nursed her at home till the end. — Joe Blow (@josephblosef) February 9, 2022

No words.

My grandmother was forced to be isolated away from her family at the hospital, separated from her husband and passed away alone. We weren't allowed to have a funeral. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) February 10, 2022

Seeing many comments like this, people not being allowed to have funerals for their lost ones.

I lost the last few hours of my mother's coherence due to extreme covid restrictions. The cruelty stunned me. I flew from MN to GA, went straight to the hospital. They wouldn't allow me to swap places with my brother in her room, because "only one visitor per day". — KarenJewel (@KarenJewel) February 10, 2022

They were doing that to ‘protect them’.

Just so cruel.

My brother is 67, developmentally disabled. He was hospitalized with pneumonia for 2/3 months. No visitors. He was not allowed to leave until he had a negative Covid test. No one bothered to make sure he was up and moving around and is now in a wheelchair. — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) February 9, 2022

No words for this level of neglect.

Had to leave my beloved city, and so much tightknit family, because woke covid mania had overtaken it and I had to save my kids. I'm lucky and I know it. Awful really describes the situation of those who can't leave. I think about them every day. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 9, 2022

Not on par with losing a business, but my daughter cried herself to sleep many nights when schools were closed because she missed her teachers and friends. She has also told me she specifically reads realistic fiction (as a genre) because it reminds her of “before Covid.” — Micha (@EruditeAlchemy) February 9, 2022

Ok, this one broke this editor’s heart.

Had 2 shots in August, after the 2nd shot was bleeding and pooping blood. In and out of hospitals for every conceivable test, over $50,000 in medical bills(not all paid by insurance) and spent the final week of 2021 in bed with my 2nd bout of Covid. Good times indeed. — Tony FJB Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) February 10, 2022

My Mother was in a memory care facility and on her birthday I had planned on visiting her, but they wouldn't let me see her, not even by wheeling her outside. She kept calling me, frantic, & died a few days later, alone & with a broken heart. I am haunted every single day by it. — Hollywood Resistance (@BettinaVTX) February 9, 2022

See what we mean?

We moved across country for Husband's job opportunity. The facility closed due to lockdown's loss of revenue. We bounced from family's homes w/our 3 kids, then lived in a camper, until he found a long term job to prove stable income to be able to move into our own home. — Krystle Baker (@TarheelKrystle) February 9, 2022

During this time my grandmother, a grandmother to 19, and great grandmother to 24, died. And we couldn't have a proper funeral for her. — Krystle Baker (@TarheelKrystle) February 9, 2022

My son’s principal, in Warrensburg Illinois, told me on Monday that I don’t own my child, he can encourage him to defy me without me present, and he doesn’t have to abide by a court ruling striking down the mask mandate. — andrew wittmer (@wittmer0313) February 9, 2022

Who are these people?

Dad died April 9, 2020. Finally get to have his memorial service June 12, 2022 – what would have been his 76th birthday. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 10, 2022

I was a provider in a covid ICU. I watched the bright, vibrant young nurses lose part of their souls every time they held the hands of the dying because they refused to let them die alone, and the “lockdowns” wouldn’t let their family in. — Salty Major (Medical Type; 1 Each) (@anccpt) February 10, 2022

Yeah … so many of them stayed with people who were passing so they wouldn’t pass alone.

My 90 year old grandfather died alone. The hospital told us we could check on him from outside by looking through the window…then the staff closed the blinds. No funerals allowed for peasants at the time. — Gowithnaney (@Gowithnaney2) February 9, 2022

We lost a baby last January. We went to the hospital, where they would under no circumstances allow my wife to be accompanied by anyone. She had to wait hours, fearful and alone, to receive the worst news possible. I was sent out into a bitter cold night, told to wait in the car. — Mark (@TweetsOfMark) February 9, 2022

Speechless.

had to leave my dad alone in an ER lobby while he was actively having a stroke because I wasn't allowed to stay while he was admitted because of restrictions. It was gut-wrenching to leave him there helpless, literally unable to speak for himself. — Brittany (@bccover) February 9, 2022

My sister died of covid, alone in the hospital. We had to say goodbye over Facetime. Hearing my mother breaking down and apologizing to her for not being there was like taking a bullet. — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) February 9, 2022

Had to get my 98 year old mom into a LTC home in FL on short notice in July 2020. We never got to see the place inside or set up her room. In October nearly every employee & resident got Covid, they locked down for 3 months & no one could visit. She died there last March, alone. — 🎶rockmom🦩 (@rockmom) February 9, 2022

My friend’s son killed himself because he didn’t have access to the VA support services for depression he relied on. I’ll never forget watching his fellow Marines stand at attention with tears streaming down their faces at his funeral. And I’ll never forgive The System. — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) February 9, 2022

Couldn't attend a funeral the same time George Floyd had 5 — Rebecca (@rebeccajoc) February 9, 2022

That. ^

My father, suffering from Lewy Body disorder, spent the last six months of his life, alone in hospitals and rehab centers, surrounded by unfamiliar faces. The hospice center, his last place, broke the rules & snuck us in his last 2 days. But, he was no longer aware. — fâr′mīn′dĭd (@cantrellr) February 9, 2022

my dad died of covid on january 9th. he was in the hospital for days prior, completely awake + coherent. but we knew he wouldn’t make it. regardless, none of us (his wife of 40 years or his 5 children) were allowed to be in his room with him until about 2 days before he passed. — laura (@fancythis) February 10, 2022

My dad passed in May 2020. Due to restrictions in Connecticut at the time, there were no calling hours. No memorial service. No funeral until we were able to schedule burial at Arlington in November 2020. — Eric H. (@ericinva) February 10, 2022

I listened to families sobbing over video calls as they saw their loved one for the last time forever on a phone screen. I saw the fear in peoples eyes as I intubated them, knowing I might be the last face they ever saw. What do you say to someone who knows they’re going to die? — Salty Major (Medical Type; 1 Each) (@anccpt) February 10, 2022

I was separated from my 6 week old daughter when I had to go to the er for something. They would not even allow her in to feed and then leave. I still have to fight for her to come with me when I get blood drawn at the hospital. — Alana Workman ⚒ (@lana55555) February 9, 2022

Our business had to file bankruptcy. Pulled through the last two years of hell watching good men trying to save what they built to have a record number of equipment orders & a supply chain so broken we can't get parts to build equipment & are right back to bankrupt. — Sooner Patriot🇺🇸 (@intrepidokie) February 10, 2022

My Mom contracted covid and was put in a "covid facility". It took 6 weeks to be designated as a "compassionate caregiver" so that I could go in and see her. By then she had curled into a fetal position, staring straight ahead and stopped speaking. She died in December. — carolyn tackett🐊 (@CarolsCloset) February 10, 2022

My mom died in the hospital and we couldn’t be with her. I believe they mistreated her by giving her Remdesivir. We couldn’t have a funeral for her. I was only allowed to look at her through glass at the hospital when she was intubated and unconscious. — Lori – Breaker of Curfews (@lori_socal) February 9, 2022

I had to battle breast cancer (chemo) alone. — Mrs. Rutter ™ (@lindarutter) February 9, 2022

My best friend’s dad died alone in a crappy old folks home. They wouldn’t let his son in, and were too “ busy “ to let my buddy talk to him on the phone. His dad knew he was dying, and asked for his favorite music (had it on his iPad). My buddy pleaded for them to do it. Nope. — Shermie’s Pop (@WallysPop) February 10, 2022

As we said, listen here.

And no, we can never EVER let any of this go.

If you missed it. You should listen now. @JesseKellyDC lays out why we can not just "let it go" for what the govt. did to us all in the name of #COVID. It is maddening and very sad. https://t.co/o3PSULvROP — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) February 10, 2022

Their efforts to battle COVID did far more harm than good.

***

