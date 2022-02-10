Wow, Sebastian Bach is really making a name for himself these days. Heh.

Too bad that name is mud.

Check us out, making an old-school joke; not quite as hip as a dad joke but we’re getting there. As a follow-up to Sebastian’s claim that the First Amendment doesn’t cover lies, it seems he is also pushing the idea that people are not allowed to yell fire in a theater.

If we had a nickel for every time someone who is completely clueless about freedom of speech made this sad little argument we’d have a buttload of nickels.

It all started here:

If u yell our fire when there is not and cause a panic resulting in people getting hurt u will most certainly find yourself in legal trouble . — SadisticKetchup (@SadisticKetchup) February 7, 2022

Sebastian thought this tweet was wise.

Sebastian was wrong.

Thank you sadistic ketchup https://t.co/kMNjFlfSjV — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) February 7, 2022

Dana Loesch was good enough to break out the puppets and crayons to try and educate Sebastian.

Citing an offhand analogy that wasn't part of a now-overturned ruling on opposing the WWI draft isn’t the ace you think it is. https://t.co/MyXq4IH2NQ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 7, 2022

He was not happy with her tweet, but instead of admitting he is clueless about free speech, he tried throwing some shade at Dana.

Aren't you an employee of the NRA? Explain to me how a AR-15 are so great and why everybody should have them can't wait to hear your perspective on machine guns come on now https://t.co/klDujrOZQ1 — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) February 9, 2022

And you can guess how THAT went over.

No, and never was.

Also the AR-15 isn’t a "machine gun.” You want a third strike or are you good with the two? https://t.co/ucWFHL0LOb — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 9, 2022

We’re pretty sure he’s good with two.

Otherwise he’ll be OUT.

Heh.

***

