Man oh man, we’re starting to wonder if Loudoun County, VA was actually built on cursed land or something.

Maybe their leaders pissed off some old gypsy?

Whatever happened, that county is in a world of awful.

Ok, so we know WHY it’s so awful there, one-party crazy Democratic rule, but the other two ideas are at least amusing …

For clarification also during this time: This is the same CA that allowed another perpetrator to sexually assault multiple teenage girls in Loudoun Co Schools & misfiled paperwork that allowed his attorneys to keep him off the sex offenders registry. https://t.co/t8v478Cslg — Aliscia Andrews (@alisciaandrews) February 10, 2022

Yes, this is the same attorney who ‘misfiled’ paperwork to keep a predator off the sex offenders registry.

Yikes.

From Fox 5 DC:

Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office hired a registered sex offender convicted of a child pornography charge – shocking prosecutors working in the office at the time. Through a Freedom of Information Act request, Loudoun County confirmed the man was hired as a paralegal but refused to confirm the date or length of employment, citing a Virginia code on personnel records. The man, who was hired and then fired days later, agreed to an interview. While his mug shot, name, and address are publicly available on the Virginia sex offender registry, FOX 5 agreed to only use his first name, John, as he tries to rebuild his life after five years in prison. He said when federal investigators showed up at his house in 2013, he had been struggling with mental illness and became obsessed with collecting pornography on the internet. “I thought it would be a great opportunity to use my paralegal skills,” he said. In March 2021, he said he was hired and was told to come in the next day. “I was kind of surprised how quickly the process went,” John said. “And I was expecting there to be the background check, of course. Everyone does a background check these days.”

You’d think, right?

Wow.

This county needs to clean out and start over. The squirrels are clearly running the the nut house — Lost Iowan (@hatchetm) February 10, 2022

Something like that.

***

